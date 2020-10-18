2020 Scottish Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Scottish Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Otaegui, who finished off his third European Tour win at Fairmont St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Otaegui opened up the week with a 10-under 62 to set the pace, and he closed it out on Sunday with a final-round 63. His 23-under 265 total was good enough for a four-shot win over Matt Wallace.
Aaron Rai finished alone in third on 17-under-par total.
Otaegui won the €161,925 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.
Scottish Championship recap notes
Otaegui earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the fourth tournament of the second UK Swing was not particularly strong but did feature some great players.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.
Otaegui earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour continues next week for the Italian Open in Italy.
2020 Scottish Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adrian Otaegui
|-23
|62
|70
|70
|63
|265
|€161,925
|2
|Matt Wallace
|-19
|65
|67
|66
|71
|269
|€104,775
|3
|Aaron Rai
|-17
|66
|67
|72
|66
|271
|€60,007.50
|T4
|Chris Paisley
|-16
|66
|71
|67
|68
|272
|€44,005.50
|T4
|Garrick Porteous
|-16
|66
|69
|66
|71
|272
|€44,005.50
|6
|Adrien Saddier
|-15
|67
|67
|71
|68
|273
|€33,337.50
|T7
|Marcus Armitage
|-14
|70
|68
|70
|66
|274
|€26,193.75
|T7
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-14
|70
|66
|68
|70
|274
|€26,193.75
|T9
|Matthew Baldwin
|-13
|70
|72
|68
|65
|275
|€17,926.05
|T9
|Sean Crocker
|-13
|70
|66
|67
|72
|275
|€17,926.05
|T9
|Jamie Donaldson
|-13
|70
|70
|69
|66
|275
|€17,926.05
|T9
|Oliver Farr
|-13
|73
|67
|70
|65
|275
|€17,926.05
|T9
|Sebastian Soderberg
|-13
|72
|68
|70
|65
|275
|€17,926.05
|T14
|Padraig Harrington
|-12
|66
|69
|73
|68
|276
|€14,287.50
|T14
|Lee Westwood
|-12
|67
|70
|72
|67
|276
|€14,287.50
|T16
|Bryce Easton
|-11
|65
|72
|72
|68
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Ewen Ferguson
|-11
|67
|72
|71
|67
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Alexander Levy
|-11
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Eddie Pepperell
|-11
|68
|70
|66
|73
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Matthew Southgate
|-11
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Brandon Stone
|-11
|67
|70
|70
|70
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Ben Stow
|-11
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Justin Walters
|-11
|71
|69
|74
|63
|277
|€11,588.75
|T16
|Ashun Wu
|-11
|67
|71
|71
|68
|277
|€11,588.75
|T25
|Calum Hill
|-10
|70
|72
|66
|70
|278
|€9,334.50
|T25
|Matthew Jordan
|-10
|71
|68
|68
|71
|278
|€9,334.50
|T25
|Martin Simonsen
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|72
|278
|€9,334.50
|T25
|Paul Waring
|-10
|68
|67
|71
|72
|278
|€9,334.50
|T25
|Marc Warren
|-10
|67
|69
|72
|70
|278
|€9,334.50
|T30
|Wil Besseling
|-9
|71
|69
|73
|66
|279
|€8,191.50
|T30
|Justin Harding
|-9
|75
|64
|73
|67
|279
|€8,191.50
|T30
|James Morrison
|-9
|72
|69
|69
|69
|279
|€8,191.50
|T33
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|-8
|67
|73
|70
|70
|280
|€7,191.38
|T33
|David Law
|-8
|73
|67
|72
|68
|280
|€7,191.38
|T33
|Richie Ramsay
|-8
|74
|68
|68
|70
|280
|€7,191.38
|T33
|Darius Van Driel
|-8
|72
|69
|72
|67
|280
|€7,191.38
|T37
|Daniel Gavins
|-7
|70
|68
|75
|68
|281
|€6,096
|T37
|Scott Jamieson
|-7
|67
|75
|71
|68
|281
|€6,096
|T37
|Renato Paratore
|-7
|68
|73
|73
|67
|281
|€6,096
|T37
|Kristoffer Reitan
|-7
|73
|64
|74
|70
|281
|€6,096
|T37
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-7
|71
|72
|70
|68
|281
|€6,096
|T37
|Connor Syme
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|72
|281
|€6,096
|T43
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-6
|70
|70
|72
|70
|282
|€4,953
|T43
|Sam Horsfield
|-6
|74
|69
|68
|71
|282
|€4,953
|T43
|Craig Howie
|-6
|70
|68
|74
|70
|282
|€4,953
|T43
|Joël Stalter
|-6
|70
|72
|71
|69
|282
|€4,953
|T43
|Lars Van Meijel
|-6
|72
|70
|70
|70
|282
|€4,953
|T43
|Oliver Wilson
|-6
|72
|68
|75
|67
|282
|€4,953
|T49
|Ashley Chesters
|-5
|72
|70
|70
|71
|283
|€4,191
|T49
|Steven Tiley
|-5
|69
|74
|73
|67
|283
|€4,191
|T51
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|-4
|69
|69
|76
|70
|284
|€3,543.30
|T51
|David Drysdale
|-4
|69
|71
|73
|71
|284
|€3,543.30
|T51
|Tom Gandy
|-4
|70
|73
|73
|68
|284
|€3,543.30
|T51
|Hurly Long
|-4
|69
|73
|73
|69
|284
|€3,543.30
|T51
|Adrian Meronk
|-4
|68
|70
|74
|72
|284
|€3,543.30
|T56
|Dave Coupland
|-3
|68
|69
|75
|73
|285
|€3,000.38
|T56
|Robin Petersson
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|€3,000.38
|T56
|Benjamin Poke
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|71
|285
|€3,000.38
|T56
|Lorenzo Scalise
|-3
|71
|71
|74
|69
|285
|€3,000.38
|T60
|Ben Evans
|-2
|69
|72
|75
|70
|286
|€2,667
|T60
|Jens Fahrbring
|-2
|72
|71
|73
|70
|286
|€2,667
|T60
|Grégory Havret
|-2
|69
|70
|77
|70
|286
|€2,667
|T63
|Philip Eriksson
|-1
|73
|67
|73
|74
|287
|€2,428.88
|T63
|Ricardo Santos
|-1
|71
|71
|74
|71
|287
|€2,428.88
|T65
|Damien Perrier
|PAR
|70
|70
|75
|73
|288
|€2,238.38
|T65
|Marcel Schneider
|PAR
|73
|70
|73
|72
|288
|€2,238.38
|67
|Zach Murray
|1
|69
|73
|72
|75
|289
|€2,095.50
|68
|Daniel Young
|2
|72
|71
|76
|71
|290
|€2,000.25
|69
|Joel Sjöholm
|5
|72
|71
|77
|73
|293
|€1,905