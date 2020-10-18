2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matilda Castren, who earned a five-shot win at the El Campeon Course at Mission Inn in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Castren, who finished T-23 the week prior in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, came back to the Symetra Tour this week and earned a win in her third start of the season on the circuit.

“It's definitely a confidence boost to have a win. I mean it just feels great. I feel like my game is in a good spot and I just kind of want to keep playing so I'm glad there's more tournaments coming up,” said Castren

Castren won the $18,750 winner's share of the $125,000 purse.

Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship recap notes

Castren moved up to 15th in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 6-over 152, with 62 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues Oct. 28 with the Carolina Classic in Pinehurst, N.C.

2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

