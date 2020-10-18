2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Symetra Tour

2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/18/2020 at 10:35 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matilda Castren, who earned a five-shot win at the El Campeon Course at Mission Inn in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

Castren, who finished T-23 the week prior in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, came back to the Symetra Tour this week and earned a win in her third start of the season on the circuit.

“It's definitely a confidence boost to have a win. I mean it just feels great. I feel like my game is in a good spot and I just kind of want to keep playing so I'm glad there's more tournaments coming up,” said Castren

Castren won the $18,750 winner's share of the $125,000 purse.

Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship recap notes

Castren moved up to 15th in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 6-over 152, with 62 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues Oct. 28 with the Carolina Classic in Pinehurst, N.C.

2020 Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matilda Castren -12 68 68 71 207 $18,750
2 Linnea Johansson -7 70 71 71 212 $12,061
3 Anna Redding -5 73 71 70 214 $8,784
4 Dewi Weber -4 71 71 73 215 $6,823
T5 Jessica Welch -3 76 69 71 216 $4,623
T5 Karen Chung -3 70 74 72 216 $4,623
T5 Vicky Hurst -3 70 71 75 216 $4,623
T8 Isi Gabsa -2 74 72 71 217 $2,935
T8 Kristin Coleman -2 75 70 72 217 $2,935
T8 Katie Yoo -2 71 74 72 217 $2,935
T8 Regina Plasencia -2 76 68 73 217 $2,935
T12 Fatima Fernandez Cano -1 78 70 70 218 $2,210
T12 Csicsi Rozsa -1 75 73 70 218 $2,210
T12 Rachel Rohanna -1 74 72 72 218 $2,210
T12 Gemma Dryburgh -1 69 73 76 218 $2,210
T16 Sophie Hausmann E 77 72 70 219 $1,759
T16 Maddie McCrary E 75 72 72 219 $1,759
T16 Ana Belac E 73 73 73 219 $1,759
T16 Kim Kaufman E 73 72 74 219 $1,759
T16 Maddie Szeryk E 71 68 80 219 $1,759
T21 Robyn Choi 1 73 76 71 220 $1,497
T21 Lauren Coughlin 1 73 75 72 220 $1,497
T21 Bailey Tardy 1 76 71 73 220 $1,497
T21 Haylee Harford 1 72 73 75 220 $1,497
T25 Lakareber Abe 2 76 74 71 221 $1,327
T25 Elin Arvidsson 2 78 71 72 221 $1,327
T25 Peiyun Chien 2 76 73 72 221 $1,327
T28 Rachel Kuehn (a) 3 76 74 72 222 $0
T28 Maria Parra 3 78 72 72 222 $1,192
T28 Jacqui Concolino 3 77 73 72 222 $1,192
T28 Alazne Urizar Zapata 3 75 72 75 222 $1,192
T32 Meghan MacLaren 4 76 75 72 223 $1,000
T32 Frida Kinhult 4 76 74 73 223 $1,000
T32 Stephanie Na 4 72 78 73 223 $1,000
T32 Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras 4 77 72 74 223 $1,000
T32 Jenny Coleman 4 76 73 74 223 $1,000
T32 Casey Danielson 4 74 73 76 223 $1,000
T32 Elise Bradley 4 70 74 79 223 $1,000
T39 Marissa Steen 5 77 75 72 224 $779
T39 Lucy Li 5 76 76 72 224 $779
T39 Michelle Piyapattra 5 77 74 73 224 $779
T39 Janet Mao 5 75 76 73 224 $779
T39 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 5 75 70 79 224 $779
T39 Katja Pogacar 5 71 73 80 224 $779
T39 Julie Aime 5 70 72 82 224 $779
T46 Amanda Doherty 6 73 76 76 225 $661
T46 Laetitia Beck 6 72 76 77 225 $661
T46 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 6 77 70 78 225 $661
T49 Sarah White 7 79 73 74 226 $586
T49 Paula Reto 7 75 77 74 226 $586
T49 Kristy McPherson 7 77 74 75 226 $586
T49 Min-G Kim 7 74 76 76 226 $586
T49 Sarah Hoffman 7 72 77 77 226 $586
T54 Dottie Ardina 8 73 78 76 227 $537
T54 Madison Pressel 8 73 74 80 227 $537
T56 Sierra Sims 9 72 80 76 228 $504
T56 Alejandra Llaneza 9 76 74 78 228 $504
T56 Samantha Wagner 9 73 75 80 228 $504
T59 Milagros Chaves 10 79 73 77 229 $471
T59 Karolina Vlckova 10 79 72 78 229 $471
T61 Ji Eun Baik 12 78 74 79 231 $449
T61 Cindy Ha 12 72 77 82 231 $449
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!