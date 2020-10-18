Page 1 of 2

The 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els.

It's the 10th event of the new season, with 81 players taking on the Virginia stop. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2021. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2021, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

1. $300,000

2. $176,000

3. $144,000

4. $120,000

5. $96,000

6. $80,000

7. $72,000

8. $64,000

9. $56,000

10. $52,000

11. $48,000

12. $44,000

13. $40,000

14. $38,000

15. $36,000

16. $34,000

17. $32,000

18. $30,000

19. $28,200

20. $26,400

21. $24,800

22. $23,200

23. $22,000

24. $21,000

25. $20,000

26. $19,000

27. $18,200

28. $17,400

29. $16,600

30. $15,800

31. $15,000

32. $14,400

33. $13,800

34. $13,200

35. $12,600

36. $12,000

37. $11,400

38. $11,000

39. $10,600

40. $10,200

41. $9,800

42. $9,400

43. $9,000

44. $8,600

45. $8,200

46. $7,800

47. $7,400

48. $7,000

49. $6,600

50. $6,200

51. $5,800

52. $5,400

53. $5,000

54. $4,800

55. $4,600

56. $4,400

57. $4,200

58. $4,000

59. $3,800

60. $3,600

61. $3,400

62. $3,200

63. $3,000

64. $2,800

65. $2,600

66. $2,400

67. $2,200

68. $2,000

69. $1,880

70. $1,760

71. $1,640

72. $1,520

73. $1,400

74. $1,320

75. $1,240

76. $1,160

77. $1,080

78. $1,000

79. $920

80. $860

81. $820

