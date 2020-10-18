2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who won his second PGA Tour Champions event in as many starts, this time at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.

Mickelson won the event on 17-under 199, finishing with a closing birdie to secure a three-shot win over 2004 Masters winner Mike Weir, who was the 36-hole leader.

Paul Goydos finished in third, four shots behind Mickelson.

Mickelson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Mickelson wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.

The money Mickelson-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues in two weeks with the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla.

2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details