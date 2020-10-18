2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/18/2020
The 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who won his second PGA Tour Champions event in as many starts, this time at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.

Mickelson won the event on 17-under 199, finishing with a closing birdie to secure a three-shot win over 2004 Masters winner Mike Weir, who was the 36-hole leader.

Paul Goydos finished in third, four shots behind Mickelson.

Mickelson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Mickelson wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.

The money Mickelson-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues in two weeks with the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton, Fla.

2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Phil Mickelson -17 68 66 65 199 $300,000
2 Mike Weir -14 68 63 71 202 $176,000
3 Paul Goydos -13 70 68 65 203 $144,000
T4 Bernhard Langer -12 67 70 67 204 $107,000
T4 Brandt Jobe -12 68 68 68 204 $107,000
T6 Kenny Perry -11 71 70 64 205 $72,000
T6 K.J. Choi -11 72 67 66 205 $72,000
T6 Retief Goosen -11 68 68 69 205 $72,000
T9 Robert Karlsson -10 72 70 64 206 $54,000
T9 Ernie Els -10 72 66 68 206 $54,000
T11 Kevin Sutherland -9 69 72 66 207 $46,000
T11 Wes Short Jr. -9 69 68 70 207 $46,000
T13 Jim Furyk -8 71 68 69 208 $39,000
T13 Doug Barron -8 73 66 69 208 $39,000
T15 Dicky Pride -7 73 69 67 209 $34,000
T15 Tom Byrum -7 71 70 68 209 $34,000
T15 Paul Broadhurst -7 70 70 69 209 $34,000
T18 Jerry Kelly -6 74 69 67 210 $26,400
T18 Kent Jones -6 72 71 67 210 $26,400
T18 Tim Herron -6 75 68 67 210 $26,400
T18 Miguel Angel Jimenez -6 74 69 67 210 $26,400
T18 Rod Pampling -6 72 69 69 210 $26,400
T23 Michael Allen -5 72 71 68 211 $19,600
T23 Steve Jones -5 72 69 70 211 $19,600
T23 Vijay Singh -5 72 72 67 211 $19,600
T23 Joey Sindelar -5 68 72 71 211 $19,600
T23 Jeff Maggert -5 70 69 72 211 $19,600
T23 Scott Parel -5 69 70 72 211 $19,600
T29 Colin Montgomerie -4 72 70 70 212 $14,800
T29 Kirk Triplett -4 71 71 70 212 $14,800
T29 Woody Austin -4 74 70 68 212 $14,800
T29 Steve Pate -4 69 72 71 212 $14,800
T29 Bob Estes -4 76 68 68 212 $14,800
T29 Steve Flesch -4 71 69 72 212 $14,800
T35 Willie Wood -3 73 70 70 213 $10,667
T35 Glen Day -3 72 70 71 213 $10,667
T35 John Huston -3 73 69 71 213 $10,667
T35 Ken Duke -3 72 70 71 213 $10,667
T35 Robin Byrd -3 69 72 72 213 $10,667
T35 John Daly -3 74 70 69 213 $10,667
T35 Jeff Sluman -3 70 71 72 213 $10,667
T35 David McKenzie -3 69 71 73 213 $10,667
T35 Marco Dawson -3 73 73 67 213 $10,667
T44 Scott McCarron -2 72 71 71 214 $7,200
T44 Tom Pernice Jr -2 70 73 71 214 $7,200
T44 Corey Pavin -2 72 72 70 214 $7,200
T44 Rocco Mediate -2 71 70 73 214 $7,200
T44 Stephen Leaney -2 74 70 70 214 $7,200
T44 Lee Janzen -2 73 72 69 214 $7,200
T44 Jesper Parnevik -2 72 73 69 214 $7,200
T44 Billy Mayfair -2 72 73 69 214 $7,200
T52 Joe Durant -1 73 70 72 215 $4,629
T52 Larry Mize -1 75 69 71 215 $4,629
T52 Mark Brooks -1 72 71 72 215 $4,629
T52 Darren Clarke -1 75 69 71 215 $4,629
T52 Jay Haas -1 71 73 71 215 $4,629
T52 Chris DiMarco -1 69 72 74 215 $4,629
T52 Ken Tanigawa -1 72 75 68 215 $4,629
T59 Scott Dunlap E 72 71 73 216 $3,400
T59 Scott Verplank E 72 71 73 216 $3,400
T59 Mark O'Meara E 73 71 72 216 $3,400
T59 David Toms E 74 71 71 216 $3,400
T59 Esteban Toledo E 72 74 70 216 $3,400
64 Russ Cochran 1 74 72 71 217 $2,800
T65 Brett Quigley 3 74 70 75 219 $2,400
T65 David Frost 3 72 74 73 219 $2,400
T65 Mike Goodes 3 75 76 68 219 $2,400
68 Gene Sauers 4 74 68 78 220 $2,000
69 Tim Petrovic 5 77 75 69 221 $1,880
T70 Shane Bertsch 6 75 73 74 222 $1,640
T70 Bobby Wadkins 6 76 74 72 222 $1,640
T70 Olin Browne 6 76 75 71 222 $1,640
73 Tom Lehman 8 76 74 74 224 $1,400
T74 Scott Hoch 9 77 73 75 225 $1,280
T74 Frank Lickliter II 9 76 76 73 225 $1,280
76 Duffy Waldorf 10 74 75 77 226 $1,160
77 Rich Beem 11 78 75 74 227 $1,080

