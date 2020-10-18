2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek purse is set for $9.75 million, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Shadow Creek Golf Course Las Vegas, Nev., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek prize pool is at $1,755,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,053,000.

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and there was no 36-hole cut made this week. No one has withdrawn.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 68 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is a moderately strong field.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $1,755,000

2. $1,053,000

3. $663,000

4. $468,000

5. $390,000

6. $351,000

7. $326,625

8. $302,250

9. $282,750

10. $263,250

11. $243,750

12. $224,250

13. $204,750

14. $185,250

15. $173,940

16. $163,410

17. $153,660

18. $143,910

19. $134,160

20. $124,410

21. $114,660

22. $106,860

23. $99,060

24. $91,260

25. $83,460

26. $75,660

27. $72,735

28. $69,810

29. $66,885

30. $63,960

31. $61,035

32. $58,110

33. $55,185

34. $52,748

35. $50,310

36. $47,873

37. $45,435

38. $43,485

39. $41,535

40. $39,585

41. $37,635

42. $35,685

43. $33,735

44. $31,785

45. $29,835

46. $27,885

47. $25,935

48. $24,375

49. $23,010

50. $22,230

51. $21,645

52. $21,060

53. $20,670

54. $20,280

55. $20,085

56. $19,890

57. $19,695

58. $19,500

59. $19,305

60. $19,110

61. $18,915

62. $18,720

63. $18,525

64. $18,330

65. $18,135

66. $17,940

67. $17,745

68. $17,550

69. $17,355

70. $17,160

71. $16,965

72. $16,770

73. $16,575

74. $16,380

75. $16,185

76. $15,990

77. $15,795

78. $15,600

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE