2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek marks the continuation of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season, with the Tour playing the second of two events in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four rounds on the tournament.

The field includes Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who all seek to win the PGA Tour's new season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be three hours from 5-8 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel has coverage from 5-8 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek TV times and schedule.

2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern