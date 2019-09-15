Future Solheim Cup venues through 2027: confirmed and speculative

The U.S. and Europe look forward to the Solheim Cup every two years, alternating hosting responsibilities between the United States and somewhere in continental Europe. We look forward to future Solheim Cup venues for coming years. The LPGA and the European Tour have already announced the Solheim Cup venues through 2021, and we take a look at potential future Solheim Cup sites through 2027.

Future Solheim Cup venues

2021 -- Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

2023 -- Finca Cortesin, Andalucía, Spain

In future American years, look for the LPGA to rely on the Midwest, which has been a strong part of the country for the matches.

The Solheim Cup is typically only announced two years ahead of time, and the Americans do it sooner than the Europeans.