It's 2020 Amazon Prime Day, the sixth consecutive year that Amazon has rewarded its Prime members for their membership with some pretty great deals on most anything you can think of buying, including golf equipment.
Since we here at Golf News Net want you to spend less on your golf game and have more fun, we've corralled some of the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals for you.
Note: Golf News Net makes a small commission on each Amazon purchase made through our affiliate links.
Admittedly, the golf deals are weak this year, so in addition to golf deals, we're posting some deals golfers might like that are kinda-sorta related to golf. We're also posting alternative deals as we find them, which shops often post in response to Prime Day as a means of attractive customers.
2020 Amazon Prime Day golf deals
- Save $44 on Apple AirPods, now $115!
- Get a TecTecTec laser rangefinder for just $115!
- Buy a 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV for $260
- Save $100 on the Garmin S40 Approach full-color golf GPS smartwatch
- Save $230 on the Garmin S60 Approach full-color golf GPS smartwatch
- Save $150 on Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones, for whenever you might travel on a plane again
- Sony noise-canceling headphones are 50% off
- Save 30% on the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
- Save up to 50% off on Samsonite luggage
- Save 67% on the 3rd-gen Amazon Echo Dot, priced at just $24
- Save 40% on Bose portable Bluetooth speakers, down to $120 each