2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Martin Laird, who prevailed in a three-man playoff at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev.

Laird defeated Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff when he made a birdie from 15 feet to lock up his first PGA Tour title since 2013 and second win in this event after his breakthrough in 2009.

All three players finished regulation tied on 23-under 261 after Laird bogeyed the final hole of regulation to force overtime.

Laird won the $1,260,000 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open recap notes

Laird earned 54 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Laird also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 66 players finished the tournament, which was the fifth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

