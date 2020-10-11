Page 1 of 2

The 2020 SAS Championship purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The SAS Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els.

It's the ninth event of the new season, with 81 players taking on the North Carolina stop. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

The SAS Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2021. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2021, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2020 SAS Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

1. $315,000

2. $184,800

3. $151,200

4. $124,950

5. $99,750

6. $84,000

7. $75,600

8. $67,200

9. $58,800

10. $54,600

11. $50,400

12. $46,200

13. $42,000

14. $39,900

15. $37,800

16. $35,700

17. $33,600

18. $31,500

19. $29,400

20. $27,510

21. $25,830

22. $24,360

23. $23,100

24. $22,050

25. $21,000

26. $19,950

27. $19,110

28. $18,270

29. $17,430

30. $16,590

31. $15,750

32. $15,120

33. $14,490

34. $13,860

35. $13,230

36. $12,600

37. $11,970

38. $11,550

39. $11,130

40. $10,710

41. $10,290

42. $9,870

43. $9,450

44. $9,030

45. $8,610

46. $8,190

47. $7,770

48. $7,350

49. $6,930

50. $6,510

51. $6,090

52. $5,670

53. $5,250

54. $5,040

55. $4,830

56. $4,620

57. $4,410

58. $4,200

59. $3,990

60. $3,780

61. $3,570

62. $3,360

63. $3,150

64. $2,940

65. $2,730

66. $2,520

67. $2,310

68. $2,100

69. $1,974

70. $1,848

71. $1,722

72. $1,596

73. $1,470

74. $1,386

75. $1,302

76. $1,218

77. $1,134

78. $1,050

79. $966

80. $903

81. $861

