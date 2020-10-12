2020 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

Els won the event on 12-under 204, making a 45-foot birdie putt on the 54th and final hole of the tournament to prevail over Colin Montgomerie by a shot.

Vijay Singh finished alone in third, with Gene Sauers, Robert Karlsson, Kirk Triplett, David Toms and Woody Austin tying for fourth.

Els won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Els wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.

The money Els-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.

2020 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

