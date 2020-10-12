2020 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2020 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/11/2020 at 8:40 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.

Els won the event on 12-under 204, making a 45-foot birdie putt on the 54th and final hole of the tournament to prevail over Colin Montgomerie by a shot.

Vijay Singh finished alone in third, with Gene Sauers, Robert Karlsson, Kirk Triplett, David Toms and Woody Austin tying for fourth.

Els won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

SAS Championship recap notes

Els wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.

The money Els-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.

2020 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Ernie Els -12 70 68 66 204 $315,000
2 Colin Montgomerie -11 68 67 70 205 $184,800
3 Vijay Singh -10 70 66 70 206 $151,200
T4 Gene Sauers -9 67 73 67 207 $90,300
T4 Robert Karlsson -9 73 66 68 207 $90,300
T4 Kirk Triplett -9 68 70 69 207 $90,300
T4 David Toms -9 69 67 71 207 $90,300
T4 Woody Austin -9 66 69 72 207 $90,300
T9 Scott Parel -8 69 69 70 208 $56,700
T9 Jim Furyk -8 70 68 70 208 $56,700
T11 Cameron Beckman -7 70 68 71 209 $46,200
T11 Kevin Sutherland -7 69 68 72 209 $46,200
T11 Darren Clarke -7 69 66 74 209 $46,200
T14 Brandt Jobe -6 69 72 69 210 $35,700
T14 Dicky Pride -6 72 67 71 210 $35,700
T14 Jerry Kelly -6 72 67 71 210 $35,700
T14 Tim Herron -6 69 68 73 210 $35,700
T14 Bernhard Langer -6 70 66 74 210 $35,700
T19 Rod Pampling -5 74 69 68 211 $28,455
T19 Steve Flesch -5 75 65 71 211 $28,455
T21 Mike Weir -4 71 71 70 212 $25,095
T21 Wes Short Jr. -4 71 68 73 212 $25,095
T23 Tom Byrum -3 70 72 71 213 $20,580
T23 Scott Dunlap -3 72 71 70 213 $20,580
T23 Rocco Mediate -3 71 73 69 213 $20,580
T23 Glen Day -3 71 69 73 213 $20,580
T23 Scott Verplank -3 73 67 73 213 $20,580
T23 Marco Dawson -3 68 71 74 213 $20,580
T29 Dudley Hart -2 72 70 72 214 $15,210
T29 Paul Broadhurst -2 71 71 72 214 $15,210
T29 Jesper Parnevik -2 72 70 72 214 $15,210
T29 Carlos Franco -2 70 71 73 214 $15,210
T29 John Daly -2 72 69 73 214 $15,210
T29 Kenny Perry -2 69 70 75 214 $15,210
T29 Lee Janzen -2 72 67 75 214 $15,210
T36 Mike Goodes -1 70 72 73 215 $11,812
T36 Paul Stankowski -1 73 71 71 215 $11,812
T36 Kent Jones -1 71 73 71 215 $11,812
T36 Mark O'Meara -1 71 70 74 215 $11,812
T40 Mark Brooks E 71 72 73 216 $10,500
T40 Corey Pavin E 67 71 78 216 $10,500
T42 Stephen Leaney 1 72 71 74 217 $8,820
T42 Doug Barron 1 70 73 74 217 $8,820
T42 Billy Andrade 1 74 71 72 217 $8,820
T42 Shane Bertsch 1 73 72 72 217 $8,820
T42 Esteban Toledo 1 73 67 77 217 $8,820
T42 Joe Durant 1 72 68 77 217 $8,820
48 Jeff Maggert 2 74 70 74 218 $7,350
T49 Gary Nicklaus 3 75 68 76 219 $6,720
T49 Ken Tanigawa 3 73 75 71 219 $6,720
T51 Brett Quigley 4 73 73 74 220 $5,670
T51 Tom Pernice Jr 4 74 73 73 220 $5,670
T51 David McKenzie 4 75 74 71 220 $5,670
T54 Stephen Ames 5 69 75 77 221 $4,515
T54 Robin Byrd 5 71 74 76 221 $4,515
T54 Bob Estes 5 74 67 80 221 $4,515
T54 Tom Kite 5 74 72 75 221 $4,515
T54 Duffy Waldorf 5 75 71 75 221 $4,515
T54 Michael Allen 5 75 72 74 221 $4,515
60 Ken Duke 6 74 75 73 222 $3,780
T61 Jerry Haas 7 72 71 80 223 $3,045
T61 Steve Pate 7 76 69 78 223 $3,045
T61 Joey Sindelar 7 72 76 75 223 $3,045
T61 Tim Petrovic 7 74 74 75 223 $3,045
T61 Jay Haas 7 75 73 75 223 $3,045
T61 Olin Browne 7 73 77 73 223 $3,045
T67 Chris DiMarco 8 75 71 78 224 $2,058
T67 David Frost 8 71 77 76 224 $2,058
T67 Fred Funk 8 74 76 74 224 $2,058
T67 Billy Mayfair 8 72 79 73 224 $2,058
T71 John Huston 9 69 76 80 225 $1,659
T71 Jeff Sluman 9 72 76 77 225 $1,659
73 Larry Mize 10 73 80 73 226 $1,470
74 Frank Lickliter II 12 80 76 72 228 $1,386
T75 Craig Kanada 13 77 75 77 229 $1,218
T75 Russ Cochran 13 79 73 77 229 $1,218
T75 Steve Jones 13 81 74 74 229 $1,218
78 Scott Hoch 17 77 74 82 233 $1,050
79 Neal Lancaster 20 78 74 84 236 $966

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!