2020 SAS Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 SAS Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win with a one-shot victory at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, N.C.
Els won the event on 12-under 204, making a 45-foot birdie putt on the 54th and final hole of the tournament to prevail over Colin Montgomerie by a shot.
Vijay Singh finished alone in third, with Gene Sauers, Robert Karlsson, Kirk Triplett, David Toms and Woody Austin tying for fourth.
Els won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.
SAS Championship recap notes
Els wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.
The money Els-- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The PGA Tour Champions continues next week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Va.
2020 SAS Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ernie Els
|-12
|70
|68
|66
|204
|$315,000
|2
|Colin Montgomerie
|-11
|68
|67
|70
|205
|$184,800
|3
|Vijay Singh
|-10
|70
|66
|70
|206
|$151,200
|T4
|Gene Sauers
|-9
|67
|73
|67
|207
|$90,300
|T4
|Robert Karlsson
|-9
|73
|66
|68
|207
|$90,300
|T4
|Kirk Triplett
|-9
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$90,300
|T4
|David Toms
|-9
|69
|67
|71
|207
|$90,300
|T4
|Woody Austin
|-9
|66
|69
|72
|207
|$90,300
|T9
|Scott Parel
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|208
|$56,700
|T9
|Jim Furyk
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$56,700
|T11
|Cameron Beckman
|-7
|70
|68
|71
|209
|$46,200
|T11
|Kevin Sutherland
|-7
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$46,200
|T11
|Darren Clarke
|-7
|69
|66
|74
|209
|$46,200
|T14
|Brandt Jobe
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$35,700
|T14
|Dicky Pride
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|210
|$35,700
|T14
|Jerry Kelly
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|210
|$35,700
|T14
|Tim Herron
|-6
|69
|68
|73
|210
|$35,700
|T14
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|70
|66
|74
|210
|$35,700
|T19
|Rod Pampling
|-5
|74
|69
|68
|211
|$28,455
|T19
|Steve Flesch
|-5
|75
|65
|71
|211
|$28,455
|T21
|Mike Weir
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$25,095
|T21
|Wes Short Jr.
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$25,095
|T23
|Tom Byrum
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$20,580
|T23
|Scott Dunlap
|-3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$20,580
|T23
|Rocco Mediate
|-3
|71
|73
|69
|213
|$20,580
|T23
|Glen Day
|-3
|71
|69
|73
|213
|$20,580
|T23
|Scott Verplank
|-3
|73
|67
|73
|213
|$20,580
|T23
|Marco Dawson
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|213
|$20,580
|T29
|Dudley Hart
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$15,210
|T29
|Paul Broadhurst
|-2
|71
|71
|72
|214
|$15,210
|T29
|Jesper Parnevik
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$15,210
|T29
|Carlos Franco
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$15,210
|T29
|John Daly
|-2
|72
|69
|73
|214
|$15,210
|T29
|Kenny Perry
|-2
|69
|70
|75
|214
|$15,210
|T29
|Lee Janzen
|-2
|72
|67
|75
|214
|$15,210
|T36
|Mike Goodes
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|215
|$11,812
|T36
|Paul Stankowski
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$11,812
|T36
|Kent Jones
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$11,812
|T36
|Mark O'Meara
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$11,812
|T40
|Mark Brooks
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$10,500
|T40
|Corey Pavin
|E
|67
|71
|78
|216
|$10,500
|T42
|Stephen Leaney
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$8,820
|T42
|Doug Barron
|1
|70
|73
|74
|217
|$8,820
|T42
|Billy Andrade
|1
|74
|71
|72
|217
|$8,820
|T42
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$8,820
|T42
|Esteban Toledo
|1
|73
|67
|77
|217
|$8,820
|T42
|Joe Durant
|1
|72
|68
|77
|217
|$8,820
|48
|Jeff Maggert
|2
|74
|70
|74
|218
|$7,350
|T49
|Gary Nicklaus
|3
|75
|68
|76
|219
|$6,720
|T49
|Ken Tanigawa
|3
|73
|75
|71
|219
|$6,720
|T51
|Brett Quigley
|4
|73
|73
|74
|220
|$5,670
|T51
|Tom Pernice Jr
|4
|74
|73
|73
|220
|$5,670
|T51
|David McKenzie
|4
|75
|74
|71
|220
|$5,670
|T54
|Stephen Ames
|5
|69
|75
|77
|221
|$4,515
|T54
|Robin Byrd
|5
|71
|74
|76
|221
|$4,515
|T54
|Bob Estes
|5
|74
|67
|80
|221
|$4,515
|T54
|Tom Kite
|5
|74
|72
|75
|221
|$4,515
|T54
|Duffy Waldorf
|5
|75
|71
|75
|221
|$4,515
|T54
|Michael Allen
|5
|75
|72
|74
|221
|$4,515
|60
|Ken Duke
|6
|74
|75
|73
|222
|$3,780
|T61
|Jerry Haas
|7
|72
|71
|80
|223
|$3,045
|T61
|Steve Pate
|7
|76
|69
|78
|223
|$3,045
|T61
|Joey Sindelar
|7
|72
|76
|75
|223
|$3,045
|T61
|Tim Petrovic
|7
|74
|74
|75
|223
|$3,045
|T61
|Jay Haas
|7
|75
|73
|75
|223
|$3,045
|T61
|Olin Browne
|7
|73
|77
|73
|223
|$3,045
|T67
|Chris DiMarco
|8
|75
|71
|78
|224
|$2,058
|T67
|David Frost
|8
|71
|77
|76
|224
|$2,058
|T67
|Fred Funk
|8
|74
|76
|74
|224
|$2,058
|T67
|Billy Mayfair
|8
|72
|79
|73
|224
|$2,058
|T71
|John Huston
|9
|69
|76
|80
|225
|$1,659
|T71
|Jeff Sluman
|9
|72
|76
|77
|225
|$1,659
|73
|Larry Mize
|10
|73
|80
|73
|226
|$1,470
|74
|Frank Lickliter II
|12
|80
|76
|72
|228
|$1,386
|T75
|Craig Kanada
|13
|77
|75
|77
|229
|$1,218
|T75
|Russ Cochran
|13
|79
|73
|77
|229
|$1,218
|T75
|Steve Jones
|13
|81
|74
|74
|229
|$1,218
|78
|Scott Hoch
|17
|77
|74
|82
|233
|$1,050
|79
|Neal Lancaster
|20
|78
|74
|84
|236
|$966