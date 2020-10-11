2020 Orange County National Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Orange County National Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/11/2020 at 3:28 pm
The 2020 Orange County National Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trey Mullinax, who earned a big win on the Panther Creek course at Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Fla.

Mullinax made a birdie 4 on the par-5 finishing hole of the tournament to clip Brandon Wu and Stephen Jaeger by a shot on 23-under 261, closing out a 69 that wrapped up the title.

Greyson Sigg and Chad Ramey finished in a tie for fourth on 20-under total.

Mullinax won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Orange County National Championship recap notes

Mullinax earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour is over for 2020, with the 2020-2021 combined season resuming again at a date to be announced.

2020 Orange County National Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Trey Mullinax -23 65 65 62 69 261 $108,000
T2 Brandon Wu -22 65 66 66 65 262 $45,000
T2 Stephan Jaeger -22 64 66 65 67 262 $45,000
T4 Greyson Sigg -20 68 65 67 64 264 $24,900
T4 Chad Ramey -20 66 65 67 66 264 $24,900
T6 Brandon Harkins -19 65 65 67 68 265 $19,200
T6 Harry Hall -19 63 67 66 69 265 $19,200
T6 George Cunningham -19 64 66 65 70 265 $19,200
T9 Anders Albertson -18 65 65 67 69 266 $15,900
T9 Stephen Franken -18 64 64 67 71 266 $15,900
T11 Erik Barnes -17 69 67 67 64 267 $12,772
T11 Nicholas Lindheim -17 69 66 64 68 267 $12,772
T11 Taylor Montgomery -17 68 65 66 68 267 $12,772
T11 Ryan McCormick -17 67 67 64 69 267 $12,772
T15 Callum Tarren -16 64 71 66 67 268 $8,470
T15 Kramer Hickok -16 65 70 68 65 268 $8,470
T15 Brandon Crick -16 69 64 67 68 268 $8,470
T15 Adam Svensson -16 70 63 67 68 268 $8,470
T15 Tommy Gainey -16 64 70 66 68 268 $8,470
T15 David Kocher -16 69 66 65 68 268 $8,470
T15 Brett Coletta -16 65 68 71 64 268 $8,470
T15 Shad Tuten -16 63 66 68 71 268 $8,470
T15 Alex Chiarella -16 65 65 66 72 268 $8,470
T24 David Lipsky -15 70 65 67 67 269 $5,456
T24 Rick Lamb -15 67 68 66 68 269 $5,456
T24 Joey Garber -15 66 64 67 72 269 $5,456
T27 Rico Hoey -14 68 67 67 68 270 $4,640
T27 Josh Teater -14 67 66 69 68 270 $4,640
T27 Austin Smotherman -14 67 66 68 69 270 $4,640
T30 Nick Hardy -13 66 68 68 69 271 $3,814
T30 Harrison Endycott -13 65 70 66 70 271 $3,814
T30 Dominic Bozzelli -13 68 63 71 69 271 $3,814
T30 Jake Knapp -13 73 62 66 70 271 $3,814
T30 Lee Hodges -13 69 64 70 68 271 $3,814
T30 Dawie van der Walt -13 69 65 66 71 271 $3,814
T30 Tom Whitney -13 66 70 69 66 271 $3,814
T30 Zach Wright -13 67 69 69 66 271 $3,814
T38 Alex Cejka -12 67 67 68 70 272 $3,008
T38 Scott Gutschewski -12 67 66 69 70 272 $3,008
T38 Brad Brunner -12 66 69 67 70 272 $3,008
T38 Paul Barjon -12 69 66 66 71 272 $3,008
T38 John Chin -12 66 68 69 69 272 $3,008
T38 Kevin Roy -12 64 69 67 72 272 $3,008
T38 Mito Pereira -12 68 67 64 73 272 $3,008
T38 Mike Miller -12 66 68 73 65 272 $3,008
T46 Vince India -11 67 68 67 71 273 $2,655
T46 Tyrone Van Aswegen -11 67 66 70 70 273 $2,655
T46 Brett Drewitt -11 67 68 69 69 273 $2,655
T46 Daniel McCarthy -11 68 67 70 68 273 $2,655
T46 Chase Wright -11 64 71 70 68 273 $2,655
T46 Wes Roach -11 68 68 72 65 273 $2,655
T52 Curtis Thompson -10 68 68 66 72 274 $2,532
T52 Bryson Nimmer -10 67 69 66 72 274 $2,532
T52 Justin Lower -10 64 68 67 75 274 $2,532
T52 Sang-Moon Bae -10 67 68 64 75 274 $2,532
T52 Jared Wolfe -10 70 66 70 68 274 $2,532
T57 David Lingmerth -9 68 68 66 73 275 $2,460
T57 Drew Weaver -9 69 67 67 72 275 $2,460
T57 Bobby Bai -9 66 69 69 71 275 $2,460
T57 Dawson Armstrong -9 67 68 69 71 275 $2,460
T57 Julian Etulain -9 65 67 72 71 275 $2,460
T57 Braden Thornberry -9 68 67 71 69 275 $2,460
T57 Tyson Alexander -9 67 69 70 69 275 $2,460
64 Davis Riley -8 66 69 69 72 276 $2,412
T65 Ben Kohles -7 64 68 71 74 277 $2,394
T65 Ben Taylor -7 68 68 68 73 277 $2,394
T67 Andy Pope -6 67 69 71 71 278 $2,370
T67 Theo Humphrey -6 66 70 73 69 278 $2,370
69 Chris Gilman 4 68 68 72 80 288 $2,352

