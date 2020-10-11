2020 Orange County National Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Orange County National Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Trey Mullinax, who earned a big win on the Panther Creek course at Orange County National Golf Club in Winter Garden, Fla.

Mullinax made a birdie 4 on the par-5 finishing hole of the tournament to clip Brandon Wu and Stephen Jaeger by a shot on 23-under 261, closing out a 69 that wrapped up the title.

Greyson Sigg and Chad Ramey finished in a tie for fourth on 20-under total.

Mullinax won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Orange County National Championship recap notes

Mullinax earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 136, with 69 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour is over for 2020, with the 2020-2021 combined season resuming again at a date to be announced.

2020 Orange County National Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details