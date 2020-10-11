2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field: Players, rankings

The 2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nev.
The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the sixth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, but in the United States instead of South Korea.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $9.75 million purse, with 38 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Tom Hoge
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Joohyung Kim
- Seonghyun Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Ian Poulter
- Jon Rahm
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Kevin Streelman
- Nick Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
