2020 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Tyrrell Hatton, who earned arguably the biggest victory of his career at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Hatton blew away the field to win the European Tour's flagship event by four shots over Frenchman Victor Perez, finishing on 19-under 269.

Patrick Reed and Andy Sullivan finished in a tie for third, a shot behind Perez on 14-under total. Ian Poulter rounded out the top five finishers.

Hatton won the €974,457 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Hatton earned 64 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the third tournament of the second UK Swing was strong and bolstered by the event's status as the European Tour's flagship event.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144, with 67 players getting through to the weekend.

Hatton earned 1,165 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Scottish Championship in Scotland.

2020 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

