2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on NBC, Golf Channel

The 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship begins with the biggest names in golf coming off wins and high finishes galore, surging the buzz around the year's first women's major. Hannah Green, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang are the headliners at Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with NBC and Golf Channel airing the championship now for the fifth year. It's predictable for a reason, and NBC and Golf Channel air four days of live golf action from Aronimink Golf Club.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, with Golf Channel airing coverage of the latter portion of Saturday and Sunday coverage, before NBC takes over the latter portion of Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the KPMG Women's PGA Championship app, GolfChannel.com, NBC Sports app or Golf Channel app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern