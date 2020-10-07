2020 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through app, NBC, Golf Channel

The 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Aronimink Golf Club near Philadelphia.

Between online streams from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship website and apps, as well streaming coverage from NBC and Golf Channel on their NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship action.

You can watch the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship online starting Thursday, with online streams of coverage throughout the day.

Golf Channel has Thursday and Friday coverage, as well early Saturday and Sunday coverage. NBC airs Saturday and Sunday broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through TheOpen.com and the KPMG Women's PGA Championship apps for various mobile platforms. You can also stream coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps.

2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Oct. 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Golf Channel broadcast: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11