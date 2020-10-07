2020 Symetra Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Symetra Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/07/2020
The 2020 Symetra Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Peiyun Chien, who earned a big win at LPGA International's Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Chien defeated Lucy Li by a shot to pick up the victory, her second on the Symetra Tour. The final round of the event was canceled due to 2 inches of rain overnight before the third round.

“I’m really excited to get this win. My new swing change helped me get here this week. Thank you to the Symetra Tour for all your hard work this week and I look forward to competing with the LPGA Tour next week,” said Chien.

Chien won the $26,250 winner's share of the $175,000 purse.

Symetra Classic recap notes

Chien moved up to eighth in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 61 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues Oct. 15 with the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

2020 Symetra Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Peiyun Chien -14 64 68 70 202 $26,250
2 Lucy Li -13 67 68 68 203 $16,885
T3 Fatima Fernandez Cano -10 70 66 70 206 $10,925
T3 Anna Redding -10 67 67 72 206 $10,925
T5 Elin Arvidsson -9 73 67 67 207 $5,673
T5 Frida Kinhult -9 71 68 68 207 $5,673
T5 Savannah Vilaubi -9 72 66 69 207 $5,673
T5 Roberta Liti -9 66 69 72 207 $5,673
T5 Robyn Choi -9 63 69 75 207 $5,673
T10 Maddie McCrary -8 68 73 67 208 $3,406
T10 Katie Yoo -8 72 68 68 208 $3,406
T10 Sierra Brooks -8 69 68 71 208 $3,406
T10 Linnea Johansson -8 70 66 72 208 $3,406
T10 Ana Belac -8 66 66 76 208 $3,406
T15 Sierra Sims -7 70 69 70 209 $2,755
T15 Gigi Stoll -7 69 67 73 209 $2,755
T17 Haylee Harford -6 70 72 68 210 $2,328
T17 Hira Naveed -6 73 68 69 210 $2,328
T17 Sophia Schubert -6 72 67 71 210 $2,328
T17 Isi Gabsa -6 69 70 71 210 $2,328
T17 Bailey Tardy -6 67 71 72 210 $2,328
T17 Kendall Dye -6 68 68 74 210 $2,328
T23 Kristin Coleman -5 71 71 69 211 $1,990
T23 Lee Lopez -5 69 72 70 211 $1,990
T23 Laura Wearn -5 68 71 72 211 $1,990
T26 Paula Reto -4 72 71 69 212 $1,703
T26 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -4 74 68 70 212 $1,703
T26 Brittany Benvenuto -4 73 69 70 212 $1,703
T26 Katelyn Dambaugh -4 70 72 70 212 $1,703
T26 Clariss Guce -4 70 71 71 212 $1,703
T26 Meghan MacLaren -4 71 69 72 212 $1,703
T32 Daniela Iacobelli -3 70 72 71 213 $1,447
T32 August Kim -3 66 72 75 213 $1,447
T32 Karolina Vlckova -3 67 70 76 213 $1,447
T35 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez -2 70 72 72 214 $1,154
T35 Stephanie Kono -2 70 72 72 214 $1,154
T35 Katja Pogacar -2 68 74 72 214 $1,154
T35 Madison Pressel -2 72 69 73 214 $1,154
T35 Dottie Ardina -2 69 72 73 214 $1,154
T35 Kim Kaufman -2 69 72 73 214 $1,154
T35 Amanda Doherty -2 72 68 74 214 $1,154
T35 Hexi Yuan -2 67 73 74 214 $1,154
T35 Alice Hewson -2 67 72 75 214 $1,154
T35 Min-G Kim -2 70 68 76 214 $1,154
T45 Malene Krolboll Hansen -1 72 71 72 215 $925
T45 Casey Danielson -1 67 76 72 215 $925
T45 Anna Lesher -1 70 70 75 215 $925
T48 Sarah White E 74 69 73 216 $801
T48 Samantha Troyanovich E 74 69 73 216 $801
T48 Karen Chung E 71 72 73 216 $801
T48 Laura Restrepo E 70 72 74 216 $801
T48 Harang Lee E 73 67 76 216 $801
T48 Vicky Hurst E 67 73 76 216 $801
T48 Nannette Hill E 68 70 78 216 $801
T55 Lori Beth Adams 1 73 70 74 217 $696
T55 Krystal Quihuis 1 70 73 74 217 $696
T55 Cindy Ha 1 70 73 74 217 $696
T55 Kristy McPherson 1 69 71 77 217 $696
T59 Michaela Finn 2 70 73 75 218 $636
T59 Marissa Steen 2 70 73 75 218 $636
T59 Maddie Szeryk 2 71 70 77 218 $636
