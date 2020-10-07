2020 Symetra Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Symetra Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Peiyun Chien, who earned a big win at LPGA International's Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Chien defeated Lucy Li by a shot to pick up the victory, her second on the Symetra Tour. The final round of the event was canceled due to 2 inches of rain overnight before the third round.

“I’m really excited to get this win. My new swing change helped me get here this week. Thank you to the Symetra Tour for all your hard work this week and I look forward to competing with the LPGA Tour next week,” said Chien.

Chien won the $26,250 winner's share of the $175,000 purse.

Symetra Classic recap notes

Chien moved up to eighth in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143, with 61 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues Oct. 15 with the Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla.

2020 Symetra Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

