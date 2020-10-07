2020 Savannah Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
10/07/2020 at 11:51 am
The 2020 Savannah Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Evan Harmeling, who earned a big win at The Landings Club - Deer Creek GC in Savannah, Ga.

Harmeling won a sudden-death playoff against Kevin Dougherty after both players finished regulation at 21-under 267. On the par-5 18th hole, which served as the one and only playoff hole, Harmeling won with a birdie 4.

Five players -- George Cunningham, Austen Trunslow, Brett Coletta, Chad Ramey and Eric Cole -- all tied for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Harmeling won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Savannah Golf Championship recap notes

Harmeling earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 138, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Orange County National Championship just outside of Orlando, Fla., which is the final event on the tour in 2020.

2020 Savannah Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Evan Harmeling -21 64 67 67 69 267 $108,000
2 Kevin Dougherty -21 65 66 68 68 267 $54,000
T3 George Cunningham -19 65 68 71 65 269 $25,140
T3 Austen Truslow -19 66 71 67 65 269 $25,140
T3 Chad Ramey -19 65 68 69 67 269 $25,140
T3 Brett Coletta -19 66 66 69 68 269 $25,140
T3 Eric Cole -19 69 64 67 69 269 $25,140
T8 Harry Hall -18 69 66 69 66 270 $17,100
T8 Max Greyserman -18 67 65 68 70 270 $17,100
T10 Brandon Wu -17 68 66 70 67 271 $14,745
T10 Taylor Montgomery -17 66 68 67 70 271 $14,745
T12 Scott Gutschewski -16 70 68 69 65 272 $12,300
T12 Augusto Nunez -16 68 67 71 66 272 $12,300
T12 Zecheng Dou -16 66 67 70 69 272 $12,300
T15 Whee Kim -15 69 66 70 68 273 $9,013
T15 Brady Schnell -15 68 66 70 69 273 $9,013
T15 Max McGreevy -15 65 68 71 69 273 $9,013
T15 Greyson Sigg -15 67 68 69 69 273 $9,013
T15 Roberto Diaz -15 69 65 69 70 273 $9,013
T15 John VanDerLaan -15 69 66 67 71 273 $9,013
T15 Sang-Moon Bae -15 65 68 67 73 273 $9,013
T22 Grant Hirschman -14 67 71 69 67 274 $5,728
T22 Brett Drewitt -14 71 67 68 68 274 $5,728
T22 Shad Tuten -14 67 66 72 69 274 $5,728
T22 J.T. Griffin -14 66 70 69 69 274 $5,728
T22 Erik Compton -14 68 67 69 70 274 $5,728
T22 Kyle Jones -14 64 68 71 71 274 $5,728
T28 Ben Kohles -13 70 68 72 65 275 $4,084
T28 Andy Pope -13 67 71 69 68 275 $4,084
T28 Curtis Luck -13 67 65 73 70 275 $4,084
T28 Jared Wolfe -13 67 68 70 70 275 $4,084
T28 Mike Miller -13 68 67 70 70 275 $4,084
T28 Ben Martin -13 67 65 71 72 275 $4,084
T28 Curtis Thompson -13 68 67 68 72 275 $4,084
T28 Lee Hodges -13 68 67 68 72 275 $4,084
T36 Wade Binfield -12 66 72 73 65 276 $3,201
T36 KK Limbhasut -12 68 69 68 71 276 $3,201
T36 Mickey DeMorat -12 64 72 69 71 276 $3,201
T36 Brandon Harkins -12 71 67 67 71 276 $3,201
T36 Kyle Reifers -12 66 71 68 71 276 $3,201
T36 Rico Hoey -12 71 65 68 72 276 $3,201
T36 David Skinns -12 66 69 68 73 276 $3,201
T43 Dawie van der Walt -11 68 70 71 68 277 $2,775
T43 Brad Hopfinger -11 67 69 71 70 277 $2,775
T43 Andrew Dorn -11 63 73 71 70 277 $2,775
T43 Hayden Buckley -11 69 68 70 70 277 $2,775
T43 Brian Campbell -11 69 67 70 71 277 $2,775
T43 Trey Mullinax -11 69 69 68 71 277 $2,775
T49 Nicholas Lindheim -10 71 66 73 68 278 $2,596
T49 Nick Voke -10 70 68 73 67 278 $2,596
T49 Austin Smotherman -10 66 69 73 70 278 $2,596
T49 Taylor Moore -10 68 69 71 70 278 $2,596
T53 Paul Barjon -9 66 68 76 69 279 $2,514
T53 Nick Hardy -9 70 68 72 69 279 $2,514
T53 Cameron Young -9 72 66 72 69 279 $2,514
T53 Zach Wright -9 70 66 72 71 279 $2,514
T53 Julian Etulain -9 70 62 75 72 279 $2,514
T53 David Lipsky -9 70 68 69 72 279 $2,514
T59 Seth Reeves -8 68 68 75 69 280 $2,460
T59 Joey Garber -8 67 71 71 71 280 $2,460
T59 Alex Chiarella -8 73 65 70 72 280 $2,460
T62 Brett Stegmaier -7 67 69 76 69 281 $2,418
T62 Jonathan Randolph -7 69 68 74 70 281 $2,418
T62 Alex Prugh -7 70 68 73 70 281 $2,418
T62 Blayne Barber -7 66 71 72 72 281 $2,418
T66 Noah Norton -6 68 68 73 73 282 --
T66 Ryan Ruffels -6 65 69 72 76 282 $2,388
68 David Lingmerth -5 67 67 74 75 283 $2,376
T69 Nicholas Thompson -4 67 68 77 72 284 $2,346
T69 Tyrone Van Aswegen -4 71 67 72 74 284 $2,346
T69 Daniel Miernicki -4 65 73 72 74 284 $2,346
T69 Chandler Blanchet -4 66 69 74 75 284 $2,346
T73 Charlie Saxon -3 69 68 72 76 285 $2,304
T73 Jake Knapp -3 64 70 74 77 285 $2,304
T73 Ryan Blaum -3 68 70 70 77 285 $2,304
76 Marcelo Rozo -1 67 71 74 75 287 $2,280

