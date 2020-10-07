2020 Savannah Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Savannah Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Evan Harmeling, who earned a big win at The Landings Club - Deer Creek GC in Savannah, Ga.
Harmeling won a sudden-death playoff against Kevin Dougherty after both players finished regulation at 21-under 267. On the par-5 18th hole, which served as the one and only playoff hole, Harmeling won with a birdie 4.
Five players -- George Cunningham, Austen Trunslow, Brett Coletta, Chad Ramey and Eric Cole -- all tied for third place, two shots out of the playoff.
Harmeling won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
Savannah Golf Championship recap notes
Harmeling earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 6-under 138, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Orange County National Championship just outside of Orlando, Fla., which is the final event on the tour in 2020.
2020 Savannah Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Evan Harmeling
|-21
|64
|67
|67
|69
|267
|$108,000
|2
|Kevin Dougherty
|-21
|65
|66
|68
|68
|267
|$54,000
|T3
|George Cunningham
|-19
|65
|68
|71
|65
|269
|$25,140
|T3
|Austen Truslow
|-19
|66
|71
|67
|65
|269
|$25,140
|T3
|Chad Ramey
|-19
|65
|68
|69
|67
|269
|$25,140
|T3
|Brett Coletta
|-19
|66
|66
|69
|68
|269
|$25,140
|T3
|Eric Cole
|-19
|69
|64
|67
|69
|269
|$25,140
|T8
|Harry Hall
|-18
|69
|66
|69
|66
|270
|$17,100
|T8
|Max Greyserman
|-18
|67
|65
|68
|70
|270
|$17,100
|T10
|Brandon Wu
|-17
|68
|66
|70
|67
|271
|$14,745
|T10
|Taylor Montgomery
|-17
|66
|68
|67
|70
|271
|$14,745
|T12
|Scott Gutschewski
|-16
|70
|68
|69
|65
|272
|$12,300
|T12
|Augusto Nunez
|-16
|68
|67
|71
|66
|272
|$12,300
|T12
|Zecheng Dou
|-16
|66
|67
|70
|69
|272
|$12,300
|T15
|Whee Kim
|-15
|69
|66
|70
|68
|273
|$9,013
|T15
|Brady Schnell
|-15
|68
|66
|70
|69
|273
|$9,013
|T15
|Max McGreevy
|-15
|65
|68
|71
|69
|273
|$9,013
|T15
|Greyson Sigg
|-15
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$9,013
|T15
|Roberto Diaz
|-15
|69
|65
|69
|70
|273
|$9,013
|T15
|John VanDerLaan
|-15
|69
|66
|67
|71
|273
|$9,013
|T15
|Sang-Moon Bae
|-15
|65
|68
|67
|73
|273
|$9,013
|T22
|Grant Hirschman
|-14
|67
|71
|69
|67
|274
|$5,728
|T22
|Brett Drewitt
|-14
|71
|67
|68
|68
|274
|$5,728
|T22
|Shad Tuten
|-14
|67
|66
|72
|69
|274
|$5,728
|T22
|J.T. Griffin
|-14
|66
|70
|69
|69
|274
|$5,728
|T22
|Erik Compton
|-14
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$5,728
|T22
|Kyle Jones
|-14
|64
|68
|71
|71
|274
|$5,728
|T28
|Ben Kohles
|-13
|70
|68
|72
|65
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Andy Pope
|-13
|67
|71
|69
|68
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Curtis Luck
|-13
|67
|65
|73
|70
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Jared Wolfe
|-13
|67
|68
|70
|70
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Mike Miller
|-13
|68
|67
|70
|70
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Ben Martin
|-13
|67
|65
|71
|72
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Curtis Thompson
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$4,084
|T28
|Lee Hodges
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$4,084
|T36
|Wade Binfield
|-12
|66
|72
|73
|65
|276
|$3,201
|T36
|KK Limbhasut
|-12
|68
|69
|68
|71
|276
|$3,201
|T36
|Mickey DeMorat
|-12
|64
|72
|69
|71
|276
|$3,201
|T36
|Brandon Harkins
|-12
|71
|67
|67
|71
|276
|$3,201
|T36
|Kyle Reifers
|-12
|66
|71
|68
|71
|276
|$3,201
|T36
|Rico Hoey
|-12
|71
|65
|68
|72
|276
|$3,201
|T36
|David Skinns
|-12
|66
|69
|68
|73
|276
|$3,201
|T43
|Dawie van der Walt
|-11
|68
|70
|71
|68
|277
|$2,775
|T43
|Brad Hopfinger
|-11
|67
|69
|71
|70
|277
|$2,775
|T43
|Andrew Dorn
|-11
|63
|73
|71
|70
|277
|$2,775
|T43
|Hayden Buckley
|-11
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$2,775
|T43
|Brian Campbell
|-11
|69
|67
|70
|71
|277
|$2,775
|T43
|Trey Mullinax
|-11
|69
|69
|68
|71
|277
|$2,775
|T49
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-10
|71
|66
|73
|68
|278
|$2,596
|T49
|Nick Voke
|-10
|70
|68
|73
|67
|278
|$2,596
|T49
|Austin Smotherman
|-10
|66
|69
|73
|70
|278
|$2,596
|T49
|Taylor Moore
|-10
|68
|69
|71
|70
|278
|$2,596
|T53
|Paul Barjon
|-9
|66
|68
|76
|69
|279
|$2,514
|T53
|Nick Hardy
|-9
|70
|68
|72
|69
|279
|$2,514
|T53
|Cameron Young
|-9
|72
|66
|72
|69
|279
|$2,514
|T53
|Zach Wright
|-9
|70
|66
|72
|71
|279
|$2,514
|T53
|Julian Etulain
|-9
|70
|62
|75
|72
|279
|$2,514
|T53
|David Lipsky
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|72
|279
|$2,514
|T59
|Seth Reeves
|-8
|68
|68
|75
|69
|280
|$2,460
|T59
|Joey Garber
|-8
|67
|71
|71
|71
|280
|$2,460
|T59
|Alex Chiarella
|-8
|73
|65
|70
|72
|280
|$2,460
|T62
|Brett Stegmaier
|-7
|67
|69
|76
|69
|281
|$2,418
|T62
|Jonathan Randolph
|-7
|69
|68
|74
|70
|281
|$2,418
|T62
|Alex Prugh
|-7
|70
|68
|73
|70
|281
|$2,418
|T62
|Blayne Barber
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|72
|281
|$2,418
|T66
|Noah Norton
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|73
|282
|--
|T66
|Ryan Ruffels
|-6
|65
|69
|72
|76
|282
|$2,388
|68
|David Lingmerth
|-5
|67
|67
|74
|75
|283
|$2,376
|T69
|Nicholas Thompson
|-4
|67
|68
|77
|72
|284
|$2,346
|T69
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-4
|71
|67
|72
|74
|284
|$2,346
|T69
|Daniel Miernicki
|-4
|65
|73
|72
|74
|284
|$2,346
|T69
|Chandler Blanchet
|-4
|66
|69
|74
|75
|284
|$2,346
|T73
|Charlie Saxon
|-3
|69
|68
|72
|76
|285
|$2,304
|T73
|Jake Knapp
|-3
|64
|70
|74
|77
|285
|$2,304
|T73
|Ryan Blaum
|-3
|68
|70
|70
|77
|285
|$2,304
|76
|Marcelo Rozo
|-1
|67
|71
|74
|75
|287
|$2,280