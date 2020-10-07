2020 Savannah Golf Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Savannah Golf Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Evan Harmeling, who earned a big win at The Landings Club - Deer Creek GC in Savannah, Ga.

Harmeling won a sudden-death playoff against Kevin Dougherty after both players finished regulation at 21-under 267. On the par-5 18th hole, which served as the one and only playoff hole, Harmeling won with a birdie 4.

Five players -- George Cunningham, Austen Trunslow, Brett Coletta, Chad Ramey and Eric Cole -- all tied for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Harmeling won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Savannah Golf Championship recap notes

Harmeling earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 6-under 138, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Orange County National Championship just outside of Orlando, Fla., which is the final event on the tour in 2020.

2020 Savannah Golf Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details