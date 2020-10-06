2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is headlined by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, which features 50 tournaments and three events played twice.

We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with one of the top 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Greg Chalmers

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Parker Coody

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Graham DeLaet

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Craig Hocknull

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Smylie Kaufman

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Spencer Levin

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

George Markham

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Kristoffer Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Matt Wilson

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

