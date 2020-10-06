2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Summerlin near Las Vegas, Nev.
The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field is headlined by the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, early on in the 2020-2021 season, which features 50 tournaments and three events played twice.
We do yet not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with one of the top 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- K.J. Choi
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Parker Coody
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Graham DeLaet
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Fabián Gómez
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Craig Hocknull
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Smylie Kaufman
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Spencer Levin
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- George Markham
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Harold Varner III
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Matt Wilson
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open field
- 5. Collin Morikawa
- 6. Bryson DeChambeau
- 7. Webb Simpson
- 13. Patrick Cantlay
- 16. Tony Finau
- 17. Louis Oosthuizen
- 18. Matthew Wolff
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Paul Casey
- 22. Sungjae Im
- 25. Abraham Ancer
- 28. Matt Kuchar
- 30. Scottie Scheffler
- 35. Ryan Palmer
- 36. Harris English
- 37. Kevin Na
- 38. Sergio Garcia
- 39. Jason Day
- 41. Rickie Fowler
- 43. Chez Reavie
- 45. Kevin Streelman
- 47. Joaquin Niemann