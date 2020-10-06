2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Mel Reid, who earned her first LPGA victory at Seaview's Bay Course near Atlantic City, N.J.
Reid beat Jennifer Kupcho by two shots, shooting 19-under 265 to earn the title. Jennifer Song, Nasa Hataoka and Nelly Korda rounded out the top five.
This event was extended to 72 holes for the first time, with Reid picking up the win. Defending champion Lexi Thompson finished T-13.
Reid won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes
Reid picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
This week the cut was made at even-par 142 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds. This is the first year the event was made 72 holes.
The LPGA Tour continues next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Sqaure, Pa.
2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mel Reid
|-19
|68
|64
|66
|67
|265
|$195,000
|2
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-17
|69
|65
|65
|68
|267
|$114,323
|3
|Jennifer Song
|-16
|65
|69
|65
|69
|268
|$82,933
|4
|Nasa Hataoka
|-14
|64
|67
|70
|69
|270
|$64,155
|5
|Nelly Korda
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|66
|272
|$51,638
|T6
|Mina Harigae
|-11
|68
|70
|69
|66
|273
|$34,112
|T6
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-11
|66
|71
|70
|66
|273
|$34,112
|T6
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-11
|68
|70
|65
|70
|273
|$34,112
|T6
|Ryann O'Toole
|-11
|64
|71
|67
|71
|273
|$34,112
|T10
|Christina Kim
|-10
|69
|65
|72
|68
|274
|$23,576
|T10
|Katherine Kirk
|-10
|66
|69
|70
|69
|274
|$23,576
|T10
|Brittany Altomare
|-10
|66
|71
|67
|70
|274
|$23,576
|T13
|Maria Fassi
|-9
|70
|71
|69
|65
|275
|$18,276
|T13
|Jessica Korda
|-9
|68
|71
|68
|68
|275
|$18,276
|T13
|Lexi Thompson
|-9
|67
|72
|68
|68
|275
|$18,276
|T13
|Megan Khang
|-9
|69
|70
|67
|69
|275
|$18,276
|T13
|Ally McDonald
|-9
|69
|67
|68
|71
|275
|$18,276
|T18
|Minjee Lee
|-8
|70
|69
|70
|67
|276
|$14,167
|T18
|Brittany Lang
|-8
|68
|69
|72
|67
|276
|$14,167
|T18
|Sei Young Kim
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|68
|276
|$14,167
|T18
|Anne van Dam
|-8
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$14,167
|T18
|Georgia Hall
|-8
|67
|67
|70
|72
|276
|$14,167
|T18
|Kelly Tan
|-8
|68
|69
|65
|74
|276
|$14,167
|T24
|Leona Maguire
|-7
|71
|69
|70
|67
|277
|$11,955
|T24
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-7
|67
|70
|68
|72
|277
|$11,955
|T24
|Xiyu Lin
|-7
|70
|69
|65
|73
|277
|$11,955
|T27
|Sung Hyun Park
|-6
|72
|66
|74
|66
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Hinako Shibuno
|-6
|68
|72
|69
|69
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Tiffany Joh
|-6
|70
|70
|68
|70
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Yu Liu
|-6
|68
|68
|72
|70
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Yealimi Noh
|-6
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Gaby Lopez
|-6
|72
|65
|70
|71
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Amy Olson
|-6
|67
|66
|73
|72
|278
|$9,662
|T27
|Mi Hyang Lee
|-6
|63
|69
|72
|74
|278
|$9,662
|T35
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-5
|70
|72
|72
|65
|279
|$7,386
|T35
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-5
|70
|72
|67
|70
|279
|$7,386
|T35
|Stacy Lewis
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|71
|279
|$7,386
|T35
|Jenny Shin
|-5
|66
|70
|72
|71
|279
|$7,386
|T35
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-5
|68
|69
|68
|74
|279
|$7,386
|T40
|Yui Kawamoto
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|69
|280
|$6,259
|T40
|Lindy Duncan
|-4
|66
|74
|71
|69
|280
|$6,259
|T40
|Alena Sharp
|-4
|72
|66
|71
|71
|280
|$6,259
|T43
|Cheyenne Knight
|-3
|73
|69
|70
|69
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Lindsey Weaver
|-3
|71
|71
|70
|69
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Na Yeon Choi
|-3
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Anna Nordqvist
|-3
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|In Gee Chun
|-3
|68
|67
|77
|69
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Min Seo Kwak
|-3
|69
|73
|69
|70
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-3
|67
|73
|71
|70
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Emma Talley
|-3
|70
|67
|73
|71
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Celine Boutier
|-3
|68
|65
|74
|74
|281
|$4,876
|T43
|Sophia Popov
|-3
|69
|68
|69
|75
|281
|$4,876
|53
|Cristie Kerr
|-2
|72
|67
|70
|73
|282
|$4,005
|T54
|Lizette Salas
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|71
|283
|$3,693
|T54
|Gerina Piller
|-1
|68
|73
|71
|71
|283
|$3,693
|T54
|Charlotte Thomas
|-1
|69
|70
|72
|72
|283
|$3,693
|T54
|Ayako Uehara
|-1
|71
|71
|68
|73
|283
|$3,693
|T58
|Stephanie Meadow
|E
|70
|72
|70
|72
|284
|$3,255
|T58
|Cydney Clanton
|E
|67
|73
|72
|72
|284
|$3,255
|T58
|Matilda Castren
|E
|68
|69
|73
|74
|284
|$3,255
|T61
|Hee Young Park
|1
|67
|73
|74
|71
|285
|$2,973
|T61
|Carlota Ciganda
|1
|72
|70
|69
|74
|285
|$2,973
|T61
|Austin Ernst
|1
|68
|71
|72
|74
|285
|$2,973
|T61
|Kristen Gillman
|1
|67
|70
|74
|74
|285
|$2,973
|65
|Lauren Stephenson
|2
|63
|75
|73
|75
|286
|$2,816
|T66
|Tiffany Chan
|3
|71
|70
|74
|72
|287
|$2,660
|T66
|Hannah Green
|3
|73
|69
|70
|75
|287
|$2,660
|T66
|Annie Park
|3
|70
|72
|70
|75
|287
|$2,660
|T66
|Haeji Kang
|3
|68
|69
|73
|77
|287
|$2,660
|T70
|Elizabeth Szokol
|4
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|$2,488
|T70
|Pernilla Lindberg
|4
|69
|72
|73
|74
|288
|$2,488
|72
|Andrea Lee
|5
|71
|70
|70
|78
|289
|$2,441
|T73
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|6
|70
|71
|76
|73
|290
|$2,379
|T73
|Albane Valenzuela
|6
|73
|69
|73
|75
|290
|$2,379
|T73
|Linnea Strom
|6
|69
|68
|75
|78
|290
|$2,379
|76
|Dana Finkelstein
|8
|69
|73
|72
|78
|292
|$2,320