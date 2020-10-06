2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/06/2020 at 7:21 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Mel Reid, who earned her first LPGA victory at Seaview's Bay Course near Atlantic City, N.J.

Reid beat Jennifer Kupcho by two shots, shooting 19-under 265 to earn the title. Jennifer Song, Nasa Hataoka and Nelly Korda rounded out the top five.

Playing the first hole for the second playoff hole, Hole made par 4, while Buhai made bogey to lose.

This event was extended to 72 holes for the first time, with Reid picking up the win. Defending champion Lexi Thompson finished T-13.

Reid won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes

Reid picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 142 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds. This is the first year the event was made 72 holes.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Sqaure, Pa.

2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mel Reid -19 68 64 66 67 265 $195,000
2 Jennifer Kupcho -17 69 65 65 68 267 $114,323
3 Jennifer Song -16 65 69 65 69 268 $82,933
4 Nasa Hataoka -14 64 67 70 69 270 $64,155
5 Nelly Korda -12 68 70 68 66 272 $51,638
T6 Mina Harigae -11 68 70 69 66 273 $34,112
T6 Ashleigh Buhai -11 66 71 70 66 273 $34,112
T6 Brooke M. Henderson -11 68 70 65 70 273 $34,112
T6 Ryann O'Toole -11 64 71 67 71 273 $34,112
T10 Christina Kim -10 69 65 72 68 274 $23,576
T10 Katherine Kirk -10 66 69 70 69 274 $23,576
T10 Brittany Altomare -10 66 71 67 70 274 $23,576
T13 Maria Fassi -9 70 71 69 65 275 $18,276
T13 Jessica Korda -9 68 71 68 68 275 $18,276
T13 Lexi Thompson -9 67 72 68 68 275 $18,276
T13 Megan Khang -9 69 70 67 69 275 $18,276
T13 Ally McDonald -9 69 67 68 71 275 $18,276
T18 Minjee Lee -8 70 69 70 67 276 $14,167
T18 Brittany Lang -8 68 69 72 67 276 $14,167
T18 Sei Young Kim -8 69 71 68 68 276 $14,167
T18 Anne van Dam -8 67 68 69 72 276 $14,167
T18 Georgia Hall -8 67 67 70 72 276 $14,167
T18 Kelly Tan -8 68 69 65 74 276 $14,167
T24 Leona Maguire -7 71 69 70 67 277 $11,955
T24 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 67 70 68 72 277 $11,955
T24 Xiyu Lin -7 70 69 65 73 277 $11,955
T27 Sung Hyun Park -6 72 66 74 66 278 $9,662
T27 Hinako Shibuno -6 68 72 69 69 278 $9,662
T27 Tiffany Joh -6 70 70 68 70 278 $9,662
T27 Yu Liu -6 68 68 72 70 278 $9,662
T27 Yealimi Noh -6 69 70 68 71 278 $9,662
T27 Gaby Lopez -6 72 65 70 71 278 $9,662
T27 Amy Olson -6 67 66 73 72 278 $9,662
T27 Mi Hyang Lee -6 63 69 72 74 278 $9,662
T35 Pajaree Anannarukarn -5 70 72 72 65 279 $7,386
T35 Sarah Schmelzel -5 70 72 67 70 279 $7,386
T35 Stacy Lewis -5 70 70 68 71 279 $7,386
T35 Jenny Shin -5 66 70 72 71 279 $7,386
T35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -5 68 69 68 74 279 $7,386
T40 Yui Kawamoto -4 70 70 71 69 280 $6,259
T40 Lindy Duncan -4 66 74 71 69 280 $6,259
T40 Alena Sharp -4 72 66 71 71 280 $6,259
T43 Cheyenne Knight -3 73 69 70 69 281 $4,876
T43 Lindsey Weaver -3 71 71 70 69 281 $4,876
T43 Na Yeon Choi -3 72 69 71 69 281 $4,876
T43 Anna Nordqvist -3 72 69 71 69 281 $4,876
T43 In Gee Chun -3 68 67 77 69 281 $4,876
T43 Min Seo Kwak -3 69 73 69 70 281 $4,876
T43 Pornanong Phatlum -3 67 73 71 70 281 $4,876
T43 Emma Talley -3 70 67 73 71 281 $4,876
T43 Celine Boutier -3 68 65 74 74 281 $4,876
T43 Sophia Popov -3 69 68 69 75 281 $4,876
53 Cristie Kerr -2 72 67 70 73 282 $4,005
T54 Lizette Salas -1 69 72 71 71 283 $3,693
T54 Gerina Piller -1 68 73 71 71 283 $3,693
T54 Charlotte Thomas -1 69 70 72 72 283 $3,693
T54 Ayako Uehara -1 71 71 68 73 283 $3,693
T58 Stephanie Meadow E 70 72 70 72 284 $3,255
T58 Cydney Clanton E 67 73 72 72 284 $3,255
T58 Matilda Castren E 68 69 73 74 284 $3,255
T61 Hee Young Park 1 67 73 74 71 285 $2,973
T61 Carlota Ciganda 1 72 70 69 74 285 $2,973
T61 Austin Ernst 1 68 71 72 74 285 $2,973
T61 Kristen Gillman 1 67 70 74 74 285 $2,973
65 Lauren Stephenson 2 63 75 73 75 286 $2,816
T66 Tiffany Chan 3 71 70 74 72 287 $2,660
T66 Hannah Green 3 73 69 70 75 287 $2,660
T66 Annie Park 3 70 72 70 75 287 $2,660
T66 Haeji Kang 3 68 69 73 77 287 $2,660
T70 Elizabeth Szokol 4 71 70 73 74 288 $2,488
T70 Pernilla Lindberg 4 69 72 73 74 288 $2,488
72 Andrea Lee 5 71 70 70 78 289 $2,441
T73 Nicole Broch Larsen 6 70 71 76 73 290 $2,379
T73 Albane Valenzuela 6 73 69 73 75 290 $2,379
T73 Linnea Strom 6 69 68 75 78 290 $2,379
76 Dana Finkelstein 8 69 73 72 78 292 $2,320

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!