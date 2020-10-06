2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Mel Reid, who earned her first LPGA victory at Seaview's Bay Course near Atlantic City, N.J.

Reid beat Jennifer Kupcho by two shots, shooting 19-under 265 to earn the title. Jennifer Song, Nasa Hataoka and Nelly Korda rounded out the top five.

Playing the first hole for the second playoff hole, Hole made par 4, while Buhai made bogey to lose.

This event was extended to 72 holes for the first time, with Reid picking up the win. Defending champion Lexi Thompson finished T-13.

Reid won the $195,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

ShopRite LPGA Classic recap notes

Reid picks up the win in the eighth LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 142 or better, with 76 players getting through to the final two rounds. This is the first year the event was made 72 holes.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Sqaure, Pa.

2020 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

