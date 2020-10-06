2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sergio Garcia, who earned a huge PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Garcia birdied the 72nd hole of the championship, stuffing an iron to a foot for the winning 3 that gave him a one-shot win over Peter Malnati on 19-under 269.

J.T. Poston finished in solo third, a shot behind Malnati on 16-under total.

Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander finished tied for fourth place.

Garcia won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Garcia earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking.

Garcia also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 66 players finished the tournament, which was the fourth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Nev.

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

