2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/06/2020 at 7:14 pm
The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sergio Garcia, who earned a huge PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.

Garcia birdied the 72nd hole of the championship, stuffing an iron to a foot for the winning 3 that gave him a one-shot win over Peter Malnati on 19-under 269.

J.T. Poston finished in solo third, a shot behind Malnati on 16-under total.

Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander finished tied for fourth place.

Garcia won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.

Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes

Garcia earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking.

Garcia also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 66 players finished the tournament, which was the fourth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Nev.

2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Sergio Garcia -19 68 68 66 67 269 $1,188,000
2 Peter Malnati -18 70 67 70 63 270 $719,400
3 J.T. Poston -16 66 67 69 70 272 $455,400
T4 Henrik Norlander -15 69 70 69 65 273 $297,000
T4 Keegan Bradley -15 66 65 73 69 273 $297,000
T6 Scott Stallings -14 67 72 68 67 274 $201,300
T6 Charley Hoffman -14 64 69 72 69 274 $201,300
T6 Tyler McCumber -14 70 69 66 69 274 $201,300
T6 Denny McCarthy -14 68 67 69 70 274 $201,300
T6 Kristoffer Ventura -14 67 68 68 71 274 $201,300
T6 Cameron Davis -14 66 73 63 72 274 $201,300
T12 Stewart Cink -13 69 69 72 65 275 $131,010
T12 C.T. Pan -13 70 69 68 68 275 $131,010
T12 Wesley Bryan -13 72 69 66 68 275 $131,010
T12 MJ Daffue -13 65 69 72 69 275 $131,010
T12 Rory Sabbatini -13 72 68 66 69 275 $131,010
T17 Chase Seiffert -12 70 68 69 69 276 $90,750
T17 Matthew NeSmith -12 68 71 68 69 276 $90,750
T17 Maverick McNealy -12 69 71 67 69 276 $90,750
T17 Corey Conners -12 67 70 69 70 276 $90,750
T17 Aaron Wise -12 68 69 67 72 276 $90,750
T17 Brandt Snedeker -12 70 66 67 73 276 $90,750
T23 Camilo Villegas -10 69 69 74 66 278 $59,070
T23 Zach Johnson -10 70 71 68 69 278 $59,070
T23 Kevin Chappell -10 64 72 72 70 278 $59,070
T23 Doug Ghim -10 71 70 67 70 278 $59,070
T23 Sebastian Munoz -10 64 73 70 71 278 $59,070
T28 Sungjae Im -9 71 70 72 66 279 $46,200
T28 Doc Redman -9 70 70 70 69 279 $46,200
T28 Martin Laird -9 68 69 72 70 279 $46,200
T28 Tom Hoge -9 71 68 70 70 279 $46,200
T32 Charl Schwartzel -8 68 73 70 69 280 $39,380
T32 Adam Schenk -8 69 71 70 70 280 $39,380
T32 Roger Sloan -8 67 71 71 71 280 $39,380
T35 Bill Haas -7 69 72 71 69 281 $35,145
T35 Emiliano Grillo -7 69 72 71 69 281 $35,145
T37 Si Woo Kim -6 72 69 74 67 282 $28,710
T37 Anirban Lahiri -6 66 70 77 69 282 $28,710
T37 Michael Gligic -6 65 73 75 69 282 $28,710
T37 Scottie Scheffler -6 73 67 72 70 282 $28,710
T37 Talor Gooch -6 66 70 74 72 282 $28,710
T37 Brian Harman -6 70 70 70 72 282 $28,710
T37 Cameron Tringale -6 68 69 72 73 282 $28,710
T44 Joseph Bramlett -5 70 71 69 73 283 $22,770
T44 Hank Lebioda -5 69 71 69 74 283 $22,770
T46 Kelly Kraft -4 71 69 73 71 284 $17,980
T46 Ryan Armour -4 67 72 73 72 284 $17,980
T46 Jimmy Walker -4 64 77 71 72 284 $17,980
T46 Chez Reavie -4 70 71 71 72 284 $17,980
T46 Rafael Cabrera Bello -4 72 69 71 72 284 $17,980
T46 D.J. Trahan -4 72 68 71 73 284 $17,980
T46 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -4 68 73 70 73 284 $17,980
T53 Grayson Murray -3 70 71 73 71 285 $15,609
T53 Chris Kirk -3 68 70 75 72 285 $15,609
T53 Andrew Putnam -3 68 71 73 73 285 $15,609
T53 Will Gordon -3 72 69 70 74 285 $15,609
T57 Beau Hossler -2 72 69 74 71 286 $15,180
T57 Scott Piercy -2 70 71 69 76 286 $15,180
T59 Patton Kizzire -1 72 69 78 68 287 $14,784
T59 Richy Werenski -1 70 71 73 73 287 $14,784
T59 Steve Lewton -1 68 73 73 73 287 $14,784
T59 Cameron Percy -1 69 70 74 74 287 $14,784
63 Jay McLuen 1 70 71 75 73 289 $14,454
64 Vincent Whaley 2 71 70 73 76 290 $14,322
65 J.B. Holmes 3 71 68 71 81 291 $14,190
66 Wyndham Clark 4 71 69 74 78 292 $14,058

