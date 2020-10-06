2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Sergio Garcia, who earned a huge PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss.
Garcia birdied the 72nd hole of the championship, stuffing an iron to a foot for the winning 3 that gave him a one-shot win over Peter Malnati on 19-under 269.
J.T. Poston finished in solo third, a shot behind Malnati on 16-under total.
Keegan Bradley and Henrik Norlander finished tied for fourth place.
Garcia won the $1,188,000 winner's share of the $6,600,000 purse.
Sanderson Farms Championship recap notes
Garcia earned 30 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking.
Garcia also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 66 players finished the tournament, which was the fourth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, Nev.
2020 Sanderson Farms Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|-19
|68
|68
|66
|67
|269
|$1,188,000
|2
|Peter Malnati
|-18
|70
|67
|70
|63
|270
|$719,400
|3
|J.T. Poston
|-16
|66
|67
|69
|70
|272
|$455,400
|T4
|Henrik Norlander
|-15
|69
|70
|69
|65
|273
|$297,000
|T4
|Keegan Bradley
|-15
|66
|65
|73
|69
|273
|$297,000
|T6
|Scott Stallings
|-14
|67
|72
|68
|67
|274
|$201,300
|T6
|Charley Hoffman
|-14
|64
|69
|72
|69
|274
|$201,300
|T6
|Tyler McCumber
|-14
|70
|69
|66
|69
|274
|$201,300
|T6
|Denny McCarthy
|-14
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$201,300
|T6
|Kristoffer Ventura
|-14
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|$201,300
|T6
|Cameron Davis
|-14
|66
|73
|63
|72
|274
|$201,300
|T12
|Stewart Cink
|-13
|69
|69
|72
|65
|275
|$131,010
|T12
|C.T. Pan
|-13
|70
|69
|68
|68
|275
|$131,010
|T12
|Wesley Bryan
|-13
|72
|69
|66
|68
|275
|$131,010
|T12
|MJ Daffue
|-13
|65
|69
|72
|69
|275
|$131,010
|T12
|Rory Sabbatini
|-13
|72
|68
|66
|69
|275
|$131,010
|T17
|Chase Seiffert
|-12
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$90,750
|T17
|Matthew NeSmith
|-12
|68
|71
|68
|69
|276
|$90,750
|T17
|Maverick McNealy
|-12
|69
|71
|67
|69
|276
|$90,750
|T17
|Corey Conners
|-12
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$90,750
|T17
|Aaron Wise
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|72
|276
|$90,750
|T17
|Brandt Snedeker
|-12
|70
|66
|67
|73
|276
|$90,750
|T23
|Camilo Villegas
|-10
|69
|69
|74
|66
|278
|$59,070
|T23
|Zach Johnson
|-10
|70
|71
|68
|69
|278
|$59,070
|T23
|Kevin Chappell
|-10
|64
|72
|72
|70
|278
|$59,070
|T23
|Doug Ghim
|-10
|71
|70
|67
|70
|278
|$59,070
|T23
|Sebastian Munoz
|-10
|64
|73
|70
|71
|278
|$59,070
|T28
|Sungjae Im
|-9
|71
|70
|72
|66
|279
|$46,200
|T28
|Doc Redman
|-9
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|$46,200
|T28
|Martin Laird
|-9
|68
|69
|72
|70
|279
|$46,200
|T28
|Tom Hoge
|-9
|71
|68
|70
|70
|279
|$46,200
|T32
|Charl Schwartzel
|-8
|68
|73
|70
|69
|280
|$39,380
|T32
|Adam Schenk
|-8
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$39,380
|T32
|Roger Sloan
|-8
|67
|71
|71
|71
|280
|$39,380
|T35
|Bill Haas
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$35,145
|T35
|Emiliano Grillo
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$35,145
|T37
|Si Woo Kim
|-6
|72
|69
|74
|67
|282
|$28,710
|T37
|Anirban Lahiri
|-6
|66
|70
|77
|69
|282
|$28,710
|T37
|Michael Gligic
|-6
|65
|73
|75
|69
|282
|$28,710
|T37
|Scottie Scheffler
|-6
|73
|67
|72
|70
|282
|$28,710
|T37
|Talor Gooch
|-6
|66
|70
|74
|72
|282
|$28,710
|T37
|Brian Harman
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|72
|282
|$28,710
|T37
|Cameron Tringale
|-6
|68
|69
|72
|73
|282
|$28,710
|T44
|Joseph Bramlett
|-5
|70
|71
|69
|73
|283
|$22,770
|T44
|Hank Lebioda
|-5
|69
|71
|69
|74
|283
|$22,770
|T46
|Kelly Kraft
|-4
|71
|69
|73
|71
|284
|$17,980
|T46
|Ryan Armour
|-4
|67
|72
|73
|72
|284
|$17,980
|T46
|Jimmy Walker
|-4
|64
|77
|71
|72
|284
|$17,980
|T46
|Chez Reavie
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|$17,980
|T46
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|72
|284
|$17,980
|T46
|D.J. Trahan
|-4
|72
|68
|71
|73
|284
|$17,980
|T46
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|-4
|68
|73
|70
|73
|284
|$17,980
|T53
|Grayson Murray
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$15,609
|T53
|Chris Kirk
|-3
|68
|70
|75
|72
|285
|$15,609
|T53
|Andrew Putnam
|-3
|68
|71
|73
|73
|285
|$15,609
|T53
|Will Gordon
|-3
|72
|69
|70
|74
|285
|$15,609
|T57
|Beau Hossler
|-2
|72
|69
|74
|71
|286
|$15,180
|T57
|Scott Piercy
|-2
|70
|71
|69
|76
|286
|$15,180
|T59
|Patton Kizzire
|-1
|72
|69
|78
|68
|287
|$14,784
|T59
|Richy Werenski
|-1
|70
|71
|73
|73
|287
|$14,784
|T59
|Steve Lewton
|-1
|68
|73
|73
|73
|287
|$14,784
|T59
|Cameron Percy
|-1
|69
|70
|74
|74
|287
|$14,784
|63
|Jay McLuen
|1
|70
|71
|75
|73
|289
|$14,454
|64
|Vincent Whaley
|2
|71
|70
|73
|76
|290
|$14,322
|65
|J.B. Holmes
|3
|71
|68
|71
|81
|291
|$14,190
|66
|Wyndham Clark
|4
|71
|69
|74
|78
|292
|$14,058