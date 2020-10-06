2020 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Dare, England.
The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third consecutive Rolex Series event played.
The tournament is being played approximately a month later than usual, creating a three-event swing in the UK.
We do not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with one of the top 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 BMW PGA Championship field
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Michael Bullen
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Branden Grace
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Kalle Samooja
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Sami Välimäki
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2020 BMW PGA Championship field
- 9. Patrick Reed
- 14. Tommy Fleetwood
- 15. Tyrrell Hatton
- 20. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 23. Justin Rose
- 31. Shane Lowry
- 33. Bernd Wiesberger
- 42. Lee Westwood
- 44. Erik van Rooyen
- 49. Danny Willett
- 50. Matt Wallace