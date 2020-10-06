2020 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Dare, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 120-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third consecutive Rolex Series event played.

The tournament is being played approximately a month later than usual, creating a three-event swing in the UK.

We do not have the four Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $7 million purse, with one of the top 22 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 BMW PGA Championship field

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Michael Bullen

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Kalle Samooja

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Sami Välimäki

Erik Van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

