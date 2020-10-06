2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
European Tour

2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

10/06/2020 at 7:07 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Aaron Rai, who earned a big playoff win at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Rai and Tommy Fleetwood ended regulation tied on 11-under 273, with Rai's 64 overcoming a larger final-round deficit. He emerged victorious on the first playoff hole to pick up his second European Tour win and first Rolex Series win.

Robert Rock finished alone in third place on 10-under total, just a shot out of the playoff.

Lucas Herbert and Marc Warren tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Rai won the €974,352 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open recap notes

Rai earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second tournament of the second UK Swing wasn't really strong, but it was solid.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.

Rai earned 1,165 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the BMW PGA Championship in England.

2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Aaron Rai -11 70 69 70 64 273 €974,352.96
2 Tommy Fleetwood -11 69 68 69 67 273 €630,463.68
3 Robert Rock -10 65 67 72 70 274 €361,083.74
T4 Lucas Herbert -9 66 65 79 65 275 €264,794.75
T4 Marc Warren -9 70 69 70 66 275 €264,794.75
T6 Marcus Kinhult -8 66 69 71 70 276 €171,944.64
T6 Ian Poulter -8 67 66 73 70 276 €171,944.64
T6 Erik VanRooyen -8 71 69 71 65 276 €171,944.64
T9 Victor Dubuisson -7 73 68 67 69 277 €107,866.60
T9 Padraig Harrington -7 71 70 69 67 277 €107,866.60
T9 Eddie Pepperell -7 68 70 71 68 277 €107,866.60
T9 Kalle Samooja -7 65 70 74 68 277 €107,866.60
T9 Matthew Southgate -7 68 71 71 67 277 €107,866.60
T14 David Horsey -6 70 67 72 69 278 €80,813.98
T14 Haotong Li -6 68 70 74 66 278 €80,813.98
T14 Robert Macintyre -6 74 67 68 69 278 €80,813.98
T14 Victor Perez -6 69 69 74 66 278 €80,813.98
T14 Jeunghun Wang -6 73 68 70 67 278 €80,813.98
T19 Alexander Björk -5 63 75 72 69 279 €65,011.45
T19 Grant Forrest -5 71 66 72 70 279 €65,011.45
T19 Benjamin Hebert -5 70 70 69 70 279 €65,011.45
T19 Joost Luiten -5 63 72 76 68 279 €65,011.45
T19 Wade Ormsby -5 66 70 70 73 279 €65,011.45
T19 Brandon Stone -5 69 70 70 70 279 €65,011.45
T19 Lee Westwood -5 62 71 76 70 279 €65,011.45
T26 Adri Arnaus -4 75 66 67 72 280 €55,308.86
T26 Garrick Higgo -4 72 67 72 69 280 €55,308.86
T26 Shubhankar Sharma -4 70 67 76 67 280 €55,308.86
T26 Andy Sullivan -4 67 72 69 72 280 €55,308.86
T30 Nicolas Colsaerts -3 68 70 72 71 281 €46,711.63
T30 Thomas Detry -3 71 69 77 64 281 €46,711.63
T30 Ewen Ferguson -3 69 70 73 69 281 €46,711.63
T30 MinWoo Lee -3 66 74 72 69 281 €46,711.63
T30 Callum Shinkwin -3 69 70 70 72 281 €46,711.63
T30 Matt Wallace -3 70 71 72 68 281 €46,711.63
T36 Maverick Antcliff -2 69 70 75 68 282 €37,827.82
T36 Sean Crocker -2 73 68 70 71 282 €37,827.82
T36 Scott Jamieson -2 64 73 73 72 282 €37,827.82
T36 Jordan Smith -2 70 70 72 70 282 €37,827.82
T36 Julian Suri -2 70 70 72 70 282 €37,827.82
T36 Jeff Winther -2 71 69 69 73 282 €37,827.82
T42 Matthew Fitzpatrick -1 69 72 72 70 283 €30,950.04
T42 Gavin Green -1 70 71 67 75 283 €30,950.04
T42 Francesco Laporta -1 71 70 70 72 283 €30,950.04
T42 Craig Lee -1 65 71 76 71 283 €30,950.04
T42 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -1 68 66 76 73 283 €30,950.04
T42 Adrian Otaegui -1 71 70 73 69 283 €30,950.04
T48 Jorge Campillo E 71 67 75 71 284 €23,499.10
T48 Rasmus Højgaard E 68 70 73 73 284 €23,499.10
T48 Mikko Korhonen E 68 70 72 74 284 €23,499.10
T48 Connor Syme E 70 69 71 74 284 €23,499.10
T48 Bernd Wiesberger E 70 69 77 68 284 €23,499.10
T48 Ashun Wu E 70 70 77 67 284 €23,499.10
T48 Fabrizio Zanotti E 69 67 75 73 284 €23,499.10
55 Matthieu Pavon 1 68 72 74 71 285 €19,487.06
T56 David Howell 2 72 67 74 73 286 €18,340.76
T56 Masahiro Kawamura 2 69 69 77 71 286 €18,340.76
T56 Edoardo Molinari 2 74 67 72 73 286 €18,340.76
T59 George Coetzee 3 71 69 75 72 287 €16,621.32
T59 Scott Hend 3 71 70 77 69 287 €16,621.32
T59 Pablo Larrazábal 3 72 64 76 75 287 €16,621.32
62 James Morrison 4 72 67 74 75 288 €15,475.02
T63 Calum Hill 5 71 70 73 75 289 €14,328.72
T63 Joakim Lagergren 5 68 72 75 74 289 €14,328.72
T63 Sami Välimäki 5 68 69 78 74 289 €14,328.72
66 Chris Wood 8 69 71 79 73 292 €13,182.42

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!