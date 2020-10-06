2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Aaron Rai, who earned a big playoff win at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Rai and Tommy Fleetwood ended regulation tied on 11-under 273, with Rai's 64 overcoming a larger final-round deficit. He emerged victorious on the first playoff hole to pick up his second European Tour win and first Rolex Series win.

Robert Rock finished alone in third place on 10-under total, just a shot out of the playoff.

Lucas Herbert and Marc Warren tied for fourth place on 9-under total.

Rai won the €974,352 winner's share of the $7,000,000 purse.

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open recap notes

Rai earned 36 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the second tournament of the second UK Swing wasn't really strong, but it was solid.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 141, with 66 players getting through to the weekend.

Rai earned 1,165 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the BMW PGA Championship in England.

2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

