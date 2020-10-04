The 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open purse is set for $7,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $1,142,400 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter and Robert Rock.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open is the 14th event in the resumption of the European Tour season, marking the second event in the return to the United Kingdom.

The event is played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 36 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 7,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,165 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout