2020 Wichita Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Wichita Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jared Wolfe, who earned a big win at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan.
Wolfe held off Taylor Pendrith by a shot on 16-under 264 to win the tournament, denying Pendrith a win he has been close to for several months now.
Dawson Armstrong and Brad Hopfinger finished tied for third place, a shot behind the Canadian Pendrith.
Wolfe won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
Wichita Open recap notes
Wolfe earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 3-under 137, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Savannah Golf Championship in Savannah, Ga.
2020 Wichita Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jared Wolfe
|-16
|63
|65
|65
|71
|264
|$108,000
|2
|Taylor Pendrith
|-15
|65
|62
|69
|69
|265
|$54,000
|T3
|Dawson Armstrong
|-14
|70
|66
|65
|65
|266
|$31,500
|T3
|Brad Hopfinger
|-14
|64
|67
|67
|68
|266
|$31,500
|T5
|Zecheng Dou
|-13
|63
|68
|71
|65
|267
|$20,900
|T5
|Patrick Fishburn
|-13
|68
|62
|71
|66
|267
|$20,900
|T5
|Chandler Blanchet
|-13
|70
|65
|66
|66
|267
|$20,900
|T8
|Braden Thornberry
|-12
|69
|66
|68
|65
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-12
|69
|65
|68
|66
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Harrison Endycott
|-12
|69
|67
|64
|68
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Rick Lamb
|-12
|71
|63
|66
|68
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Noah Norton
|-12
|68
|67
|65
|68
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Joey Garber
|-12
|67
|66
|66
|69
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Ben Kohles
|-12
|70
|64
|65
|69
|268
|$14,370
|T8
|Whee Kim
|-12
|66
|68
|65
|69
|268
|$14,370
|T16
|Chase Johnson
|-11
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|$9,600
|T16
|John Chin
|-11
|68
|67
|65
|69
|269
|$9,600
|T16
|Hayden Buckley
|-11
|66
|68
|65
|70
|269
|$9,600
|T16
|Julian Etulain
|-11
|68
|67
|63
|71
|269
|$9,600
|T16
|Taylor Montgomery
|-11
|67
|64
|65
|73
|269
|$9,600
|T21
|Blayne Barber
|-10
|67
|68
|68
|67
|270
|$6,816
|T21
|Andre Metzger
|-10
|69
|68
|66
|67
|270
|$6,816
|T21
|Brandon Harkins
|-10
|67
|69
|66
|68
|270
|$6,816
|T21
|Nick Hardy
|-10
|66
|63
|69
|72
|270
|$6,816
|T21
|Trevor Cone
|-10
|68
|63
|67
|72
|270
|$6,816
|T26
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-9
|68
|69
|66
|68
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Adam Svensson
|-9
|71
|65
|67
|68
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Kevin Lucas
|-9
|66
|69
|68
|68
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Theo Humphrey
|-9
|66
|67
|69
|69
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Chad Ramey
|-9
|66
|68
|70
|67
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Callum Tarren
|-9
|69
|68
|68
|66
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Kyle Jones
|-9
|67
|68
|67
|69
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Daniel McCarthy
|-9
|66
|65
|70
|70
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Paul Barjon
|-9
|66
|64
|71
|70
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-9
|67
|66
|67
|71
|271
|$4,368
|T26
|David Lipsky
|-9
|66
|68
|66
|71
|271
|$4,368
|T37
|James Nicholas
|-8
|69
|67
|67
|69
|272
|$3,330
|T37
|KK Limbhasut
|-8
|70
|65
|68
|69
|272
|$3,330
|T37
|Carl Yuan
|-8
|69
|66
|67
|70
|272
|$3,330
|T37
|Mark Blakefield
|-8
|64
|65
|72
|71
|272
|$3,330
|T41
|Lee Hodges
|-7
|65
|67
|70
|71
|273
|$2,940
|T41
|Kevin Roy
|-7
|68
|66
|71
|68
|273
|$2,940
|T41
|Kyle Reifers
|-7
|68
|64
|73
|68
|273
|$2,940
|T41
|Jake Knapp
|-7
|67
|63
|75
|68
|273
|$2,940
|T41
|Trey Mullinax
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|67
|273
|$2,940
|T41
|Joshua Creel
|-7
|67
|66
|68
|72
|273
|$2,940
|T47
|Rico Hoey
|-6
|67
|69
|68
|70
|274
|$2,700
|T47
|Matt Ryan
|-6
|68
|67
|67
|72
|274
|$2,700
|T47
|T.J. Vogel
|-6
|68
|69
|69
|68
|274
|$2,700
|T50
|Dawie van der Walt
|-5
|68
|66
|69
|72
|275
|$2,586
|T50
|Mickey DeMorat
|-5
|68
|67
|69
|71
|275
|$2,586
|T50
|George Cunningham
|-5
|67
|68
|71
|69
|275
|$2,586
|T50
|Andres Gonzales
|-5
|69
|66
|72
|68
|275
|$2,586
|T50
|David Kocher
|-5
|67
|69
|72
|67
|275
|$2,586
|T55
|Kevin Dougherty
|-4
|66
|71
|68
|71
|276
|$2,508
|T55
|Bobby Bai
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|$2,508
|T55
|John VanDerLaan
|-4
|70
|67
|69
|70
|276
|$2,508
|T55
|Mark Baldwin
|-4
|64
|70
|73
|69
|276
|$2,508
|T55
|Jimmy Stanger
|-4
|71
|65
|72
|68
|276
|$2,508
|T60
|Harry Hall
|-3
|65
|67
|71
|74
|277
|$2,466
|T60
|Augusto Nunez
|-3
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$2,466
|T62
|Stephen Franken
|-2
|66
|71
|66
|75
|278
|$2,436
|T62
|Billy Tom Sargent
|-2
|63
|72
|71
|72
|278
|$2,436
|T62
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|-2
|67
|67
|74
|70
|278
|$2,436
|T65
|Stuart Macdonald
|-1
|66
|71
|68
|74
|279
|$2,406
|T65
|Taylor Moore
|-1
|70
|66
|72
|71
|279
|$2,406
|67
|Scott Langley
|E
|66
|70
|70
|74
|280
|$2,388
|T68
|Charlie Holland
|1
|67
|68
|71
|75
|281
|$2,346
|T68
|Billy Kennerly
|1
|69
|67
|72
|73
|281
|$2,346
|T68
|Drew Weaver
|1
|71
|66
|71
|73
|281
|$2,346
|T68
|Alex Prugh
|1
|66
|71
|71
|73
|281
|$2,346
|T68
|Jack Maguire
|1
|66
|71
|75
|69
|281
|$2,346
|T68
|Will Cannon
|1
|68
|69
|75
|69
|281
|$2,346