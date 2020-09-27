2020 Wichita Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Wichita Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jared Wolfe, who earned a big win at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan.

Wolfe held off Taylor Pendrith by a shot on 16-under 264 to win the tournament, denying Pendrith a win he has been close to for several months now.

Dawson Armstrong and Brad Hopfinger finished tied for third place, a shot behind the Canadian Pendrith.

Wolfe won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Wichita Open recap notes

Wolfe earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 137, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Savannah Golf Championship in Savannah, Ga.

2020 Wichita Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details