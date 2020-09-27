2020 Wichita Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
09/27/2020
The 2020 Wichita Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jared Wolfe, who earned a big win at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan.

Wolfe held off Taylor Pendrith by a shot on 16-under 264 to win the tournament, denying Pendrith a win he has been close to for several months now.

Dawson Armstrong and Brad Hopfinger finished tied for third place, a shot behind the Canadian Pendrith.

Wolfe won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Wichita Open recap notes

Wolfe earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 3-under 137, with 73 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the Savannah Golf Championship in Savannah, Ga.

2020 Wichita Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jared Wolfe -16 63 65 65 71 264 $108,000
2 Taylor Pendrith -15 65 62 69 69 265 $54,000
T3 Dawson Armstrong -14 70 66 65 65 266 $31,500
T3 Brad Hopfinger -14 64 67 67 68 266 $31,500
T5 Zecheng Dou -13 63 68 71 65 267 $20,900
T5 Patrick Fishburn -13 68 62 71 66 267 $20,900
T5 Chandler Blanchet -13 70 65 66 66 267 $20,900
T8 Braden Thornberry -12 69 66 68 65 268 $14,370
T8 Ollie Schniederjans -12 69 65 68 66 268 $14,370
T8 Harrison Endycott -12 69 67 64 68 268 $14,370
T8 Rick Lamb -12 71 63 66 68 268 $14,370
T8 Noah Norton -12 68 67 65 68 268 $14,370
T8 Joey Garber -12 67 66 66 69 268 $14,370
T8 Ben Kohles -12 70 64 65 69 268 $14,370
T8 Whee Kim -12 66 68 65 69 268 $14,370
T16 Chase Johnson -11 67 66 67 69 269 $9,600
T16 John Chin -11 68 67 65 69 269 $9,600
T16 Hayden Buckley -11 66 68 65 70 269 $9,600
T16 Julian Etulain -11 68 67 63 71 269 $9,600
T16 Taylor Montgomery -11 67 64 65 73 269 $9,600
T21 Blayne Barber -10 67 68 68 67 270 $6,816
T21 Andre Metzger -10 69 68 66 67 270 $6,816
T21 Brandon Harkins -10 67 69 66 68 270 $6,816
T21 Nick Hardy -10 66 63 69 72 270 $6,816
T21 Trevor Cone -10 68 63 67 72 270 $6,816
T26 Nicolas Echavarria -9 68 69 66 68 271 $4,368
T26 Adam Svensson -9 71 65 67 68 271 $4,368
T26 Kevin Lucas -9 66 69 68 68 271 $4,368
T26 Theo Humphrey -9 66 67 69 69 271 $4,368
T26 Chad Ramey -9 66 68 70 67 271 $4,368
T26 Callum Tarren -9 69 68 68 66 271 $4,368
T26 Kyle Jones -9 67 68 67 69 271 $4,368
T26 Daniel McCarthy -9 66 65 70 70 271 $4,368
T26 Paul Barjon -9 66 64 71 70 271 $4,368
T26 Nicholas Lindheim -9 67 66 67 71 271 $4,368
T26 David Lipsky -9 66 68 66 71 271 $4,368
T37 James Nicholas -8 69 67 67 69 272 $3,330
T37 KK Limbhasut -8 70 65 68 69 272 $3,330
T37 Carl Yuan -8 69 66 67 70 272 $3,330
T37 Mark Blakefield -8 64 65 72 71 272 $3,330
T41 Lee Hodges -7 65 67 70 71 273 $2,940
T41 Kevin Roy -7 68 66 71 68 273 $2,940
T41 Kyle Reifers -7 68 64 73 68 273 $2,940
T41 Jake Knapp -7 67 63 75 68 273 $2,940
T41 Trey Mullinax -7 68 68 70 67 273 $2,940
T41 Joshua Creel -7 67 66 68 72 273 $2,940
T47 Rico Hoey -6 67 69 68 70 274 $2,700
T47 Matt Ryan -6 68 67 67 72 274 $2,700
T47 T.J. Vogel -6 68 69 69 68 274 $2,700
T50 Dawie van der Walt -5 68 66 69 72 275 $2,586
T50 Mickey DeMorat -5 68 67 69 71 275 $2,586
T50 George Cunningham -5 67 68 71 69 275 $2,586
T50 Andres Gonzales -5 69 66 72 68 275 $2,586
T50 David Kocher -5 67 69 72 67 275 $2,586
T55 Kevin Dougherty -4 66 71 68 71 276 $2,508
T55 Bobby Bai -4 67 70 69 70 276 $2,508
T55 John VanDerLaan -4 70 67 69 70 276 $2,508
T55 Mark Baldwin -4 64 70 73 69 276 $2,508
T55 Jimmy Stanger -4 71 65 72 68 276 $2,508
T60 Harry Hall -3 65 67 71 74 277 $2,466
T60 Augusto Nunez -3 69 68 70 70 277 $2,466
T62 Stephen Franken -2 66 71 66 75 278 $2,436
T62 Billy Tom Sargent -2 63 72 71 72 278 $2,436
T62 Yuwa Kosaihira -2 67 67 74 70 278 $2,436
T65 Stuart Macdonald -1 66 71 68 74 279 $2,406
T65 Taylor Moore -1 70 66 72 71 279 $2,406
67 Scott Langley E 66 70 70 74 280 $2,388
T68 Charlie Holland 1 67 68 71 75 281 $2,346
T68 Billy Kennerly 1 69 67 72 73 281 $2,346
T68 Drew Weaver 1 71 66 71 73 281 $2,346
T68 Alex Prugh 1 66 71 71 73 281 $2,346
T68 Jack Maguire 1 66 71 75 69 281 $2,346
T68 Will Cannon 1 68 69 75 69 281 $2,346

