2020 IOA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 IOA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Laura Wearn, who earned a big win at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Fla.

Wearn and Haylee Harford finished tied after 54 holes of regulation play on 10-under 203. In the playoff, Wearn emerged victorious after making a par on the first playoff hole, the 18th, which she birdied in regulation to force overtime.

“I feel incredible," Wearn said. "I'm I still am in shock I don't really believe it, but I'm sure once I get home everything will kind of feel real. But it's great playoff. The part that I made a birdie on 18 in regulation was incredible. That is probably the best putt I've made in my career so far. In the playoff it was in the exact same spot. I mean, it couldn't have been more than a couple inches away, so I was feeling pretty good about it.”

Samantha Wagner and Casey Danielson finished tied for third, both a shot out of the playoff.

Wearn won the $22,500 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

IOA Classic recap notes

Wearn moved up to seventh in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 64 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Symetra Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla.

2020 IOA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details