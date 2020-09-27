2020 IOA Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
09/27/2020 at 8:03 pm
The 2020 IOA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Laura Wearn, who earned a big win at Alaqua Country Club in Longwood, Fla.

Wearn and Haylee Harford finished tied after 54 holes of regulation play on 10-under 203. In the playoff, Wearn emerged victorious after making a par on the first playoff hole, the 18th, which she birdied in regulation to force overtime.

“I feel incredible," Wearn said. "I'm I still am in shock I don't really believe it, but I'm sure once I get home everything will kind of feel real. But it's great playoff. The part that I made a birdie on 18 in regulation was incredible. That is probably the best putt I've made in my career so far. In the playoff it was in the exact same spot. I mean, it couldn't have been more than a couple inches away, so I was feeling pretty good about it.”

Samantha Wagner and Casey Danielson finished tied for third, both a shot out of the playoff.

Wearn won the $22,500 winner's share of the $150,000 purse.

IOA Classic recap notes

Wearn moved up to seventh in the Race for the Card, with the top 10 players at the end of the season earning some LPGA status for next season.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 143, with 64 players getting through to the weekend.

The Symetra Tour continues next week with the Symetra Classic in Daytona Beach, Fla.

2020 IOA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Laura Wearn -10 68 66 69 203 $22,500
2 Haylee Harford -10 67 66 70 203 $14,379
T3 Casey Danielson -9 67 69 68 204 $9,302
T3 Samantha Wagner -9 64 72 68 204 $9,302
T5 Ana Belac -8 67 72 66 205 $5,133
T5 Bailey Tardy -8 66 71 68 205 $5,133
T5 Dewi Weber -8 69 67 69 205 $5,133
T5 Amanda Doherty -8 70 65 70 205 $5,133
T9 Lauren Coughlin -7 68 70 68 206 $3,214
T9 Katie Yoo -7 67 70 69 206 $3,214
T9 Kendra Dalton -7 69 67 70 206 $3,214
T9 Allison Emrey -7 67 69 70 206 $3,214
T13 Lee Lopez -6 68 72 67 207 $2,483
T13 Taylor Totland -6 69 70 68 207 $2,483
T13 Fatima Fernandez Cano -6 70 68 69 207 $2,483
T13 Paula Reto -6 68 65 74 207 $2,483
T17 Karen Chung -5 73 69 66 208 $1,914
T17 Linnea Johansson -5 68 73 67 208 $1,914
T17 Sophie Hausmann -5 68 73 67 208 $1,914
T17 Malene Krolboll Hansen -5 70 70 68 208 $1,914
T17 Karah Sanford -5 69 70 69 208 $1,914
T17 Lauren Stephenson -5 68 69 71 208 $1,914
T17 Karoline Stormo -5 68 69 71 208 $1,914
T17 Min-G Kim -5 66 66 76 208 $1,914
T25 Cindy Ha -4 72 67 70 209 $1,524
T25 Katelyn Dambaugh -4 69 69 71 209 $1,524
T25 Robyn Choi -4 67 71 71 209 $1,524
T25 Nannette Hill -4 66 72 71 209 $1,524
T25 Sophia Schubert -4 66 70 73 209 $1,524
T30 Clariss Guce -3 72 70 68 210 $1,275
T30 Karen Kim -3 71 71 68 210 $1,275
T30 Rachel Rohanna -3 70 72 68 210 $1,275
T30 Jessica Welch -3 72 69 69 210 $1,275
T30 Ji Eun Baik -3 71 66 73 210 $1,275
T35 Alivia Brown -2 71 71 69 211 $1,065
T35 Frida Kinhult -2 71 70 70 211 $1,065
T35 Dottie Ardina -2 70 71 70 211 $1,065
T35 Maria Parra -2 71 68 72 211 $1,065
T35 Maddie McCrary -2 70 69 72 211 $1,065
T40 Harang Lee -1 71 72 69 212 $893
T40 Jenny Coleman -1 73 67 72 212 $893
T40 Peiyun Chien -1 71 69 72 212 $893
T40 Stephanie Na -1 71 69 72 212 $893
T40 Laetitia Beck -1 70 69 73 212 $893
T45 Sarah Hoffman E 71 71 71 213 $749
T45 Sierra Brooks E 70 72 71 213 $749
T45 Lucy Li E 71 70 72 213 $749
T45 Regina Plasencia E 71 69 73 213 $749
T45 Greta Isabella Voelker E 71 69 73 213 $749
T45 Marissa Steen E 68 72 73 213 $749
T51 Katherine Schuster (a) 1 71 71 72 214 $0
T51 Liz Nagel 1 71 70 73 214 $675
T53 Vicky Hurst 2 75 68 72 215 $636
T53 Emily Penttila 2 72 71 72 215 $636
T53 August Kim 2 71 71 73 215 $636
T53 Alice Hewson 2 69 72 74 215 $636
T57 Karolina Vlckova 3 73 70 73 216 $582
T57 Louise Ridderstrom 3 71 72 73 216 $582
T57 Holly Clyburn 3 70 73 73 216 $582
T60 Janie Jackson 4 75 67 75 217 $533
T60 Lilia Vu 4 71 71 75 217 $533
T60 Elizabeth Schultz 4 69 72 76 217 $533
T60 Maude-Aimee Leblanc 4 70 66 81 217 $533
64 Samantha Richdale 5 71 72 75 218 $511
