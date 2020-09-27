2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who earned his second European Tour win in a month with a two-shot victory at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Catlin won by two shots on 10-under 270, holding off Aaron Rai for the title in a day with lots of back and forth at the top of the leaderboard. Catlin shot 64, including a two-putt birdie at the final hole to take control by one.

Rai went for the green in two at the par-5 finishing hole, going left and finding deep rough that cost him a bogey and the tournament.

Maverick Antcliff and Jazz Janewattananond finished in a tie for third on 7-under total.

Catlin won the €199,750 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open recap notes

Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the fourth tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 145, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.

Catlin earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in Scotland.

2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

