2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
09/27/2020 at 7:40 pm
The 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who earned his second European Tour win in a month with a two-shot victory at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Catlin won by two shots on 10-under 270, holding off Aaron Rai for the title in a day with lots of back and forth at the top of the leaderboard. Catlin shot 64, including a two-putt birdie at the final hole to take control by one.

Rai went for the green in two at the par-5 finishing hole, going left and finding deep rough that cost him a bogey and the tournament.

Maverick Antcliff and Jazz Janewattananond finished in a tie for third on 7-under total.

Catlin won the €199,750 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open recap notes

Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the fourth tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-over 145, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.

Catlin earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in Scotland.

2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 John Catlin -10 67 70 69 64 270 €199,750
2 Aaron Rai -8 65 70 67 70 272 €129,250
T3 Maverick Antcliff -7 70 65 68 70 273 €66,387.50
T3 Jazz Janewattananond -7 68 70 66 69 273 €66,387.50
T5 Joakim Lagergren -6 70 66 71 67 274 €45,472.50
T5 Oscar Lengden -6 67 71 66 70 274 €45,472.50
T7 Lucas Herbert -5 71 67 67 70 275 €30,315
T7 Jordan Smith -5 65 71 70 69 275 €30,315
T7 Fabrizio Zanotti -5 70 72 70 63 275 €30,315
10 Adrian Meronk -4 71 69 70 66 276 €23,500
T11 Justin Harding -3 68 69 69 71 277 €20,249.17
T11 Scott Hend -3 68 69 70 70 277 €20,249.17
T11 Joost Luiten -3 71 70 69 67 277 €20,249.17
T14 Richard Bland -2 72 67 71 68 278 €15,642.19
T14 Laurie Canter -2 73 67 68 70 278 €15,642.19
T14 Ewen Ferguson -2 70 67 70 71 278 €15,642.19
T14 Daan Huizing -2 70 69 70 69 278 €15,642.19
T14 Rikard Karlberg -2 67 75 65 71 278 €15,642.19
T14 Masahiro Kawamura -2 74 71 66 67 278 €15,642.19
T14 Ben Stow -2 70 75 67 66 278 €15,642.19
T14 Toby Tree -2 66 70 69 73 278 €15,642.19
22 Dean Burmester -1 65 71 68 75 279 €13,277.50
T23 Marcus Armitage PAR 69 71 71 69 280 €12,748.75
T23 Adri Arnaus PAR 73 69 73 65 280 €12,748.75
T25 Craig Howie 1 73 71 68 69 281 €11,867.50
T25 Robert Rock 1 69 67 78 67 281 €11,867.50
T25 Jason Scrivener 1 73 69 74 65 281 €11,867.50
T28 Joachim Hansen 2 72 72 68 70 282 €10,457.50
T28 Calum Hill 2 70 70 73 69 282 €10,457.50
T28 Antoine Rozner 2 73 72 66 71 282 €10,457.50
T28 Jack Senior 2 70 73 66 73 282 €10,457.50
T28 Clément Sordet 2 70 70 74 68 282 €10,457.50
T33 Richie Ramsay 3 71 74 68 70 283 €9,223.75
T33 Matthew Southgate 3 74 70 73 66 283 €9,223.75
T35 Alejandro Cañizares 4 71 72 71 70 284 €8,254.38
T35 David Law 4 69 69 76 70 284 €8,254.38
T35 Martin Simonsen 4 68 75 74 67 284 €8,254.38
T35 Lars Van Meijel 4 71 71 73 69 284 €8,254.38
T39 Steven Brown 5 71 74 71 69 285 €6,697.50
T39 Dave Coupland 5 72 69 73 71 285 €6,697.50
T39 Sean Crocker 5 72 67 74 72 285 €6,697.50
T39 Nacho Elvira 5 69 71 74 71 285 €6,697.50
T39 Oliver Farr 5 70 70 76 69 285 €6,697.50
T39 Jake Mcleod 5 70 73 74 68 285 €6,697.50
T39 Garrick Porteous 5 73 71 71 70 285 €6,697.50
T39 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 5 73 72 71 69 285 €6,697.50
T39 Dale Whitnell 5 71 72 72 70 285 €6,697.50
T48 George Coetzee 6 71 73 71 71 286 €5,287.50
T48 Julien Guerrier 6 68 70 74 74 286 €5,287.50
T48 Wilco Nienaber 6 70 72 72 72 286 €5,287.50
T51 Lucas Bjerregaard 7 68 74 70 75 287 €4,582.50
T51 Mathieu Fenasse 7 72 72 73 70 287 €4,582.50
T51 Stephen Gallacher 7 67 74 70 76 287 €4,582.50
T54 Wil Besseling 8 74 71 73 70 288 €3,936.25
T54 Jonathan Caldwell 8 71 70 73 74 288 €3,936.25
T54 Scott Jamieson 8 69 76 75 68 288 €3,936.25
T54 Niklas Lemke 8 68 74 75 71 288 €3,936.25
T58 Aaron Cockerill 9 75 70 71 73 289 €3,583.75
T58 Max Schmitt 9 73 72 73 71 289 €3,583.75
T60 James Morrison 10 72 69 73 76 290 €3,290
T60 Mark Power (a) 10 74 71 73 72 290 €0
T60 Darius Van Driel 10 73 70 75 72 290 €3,290
T60 Romain Wattel 10 74 71 75 70 290 €3,290
T64 Damien Mcgrane 11 70 74 75 72 291 €2,996.25
T64 Shubhankar Sharma 11 72 72 76 71 291 €2,996.25
66 James Sugrue (a) 12 67 72 73 80 292 €0
67 Ross Mcgowan 13 73 71 76 73 293 €2,820
68 Joël Stalter 15 74 70 74 77 295 €2,702.50
T69 Richard Mcevoy 16 72 72 73 79 296 €2,526.25
T69 Colm Moriarty 16 75 69 73 79 296 €2,526.25

