2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner John Catlin, who earned his second European Tour win in a month with a two-shot victory at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, Northern Ireland.
Catlin won by two shots on 10-under 270, holding off Aaron Rai for the title in a day with lots of back and forth at the top of the leaderboard. Catlin shot 64, including a two-putt birdie at the final hole to take control by one.
Rai went for the green in two at the par-5 finishing hole, going left and finding deep rough that cost him a bogey and the tournament.
Maverick Antcliff and Jazz Janewattananond finished in a tie for third on 7-under total.
Catlin won the €199,750 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open recap notes
Catlin earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the fourth tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.
This week the cut was made at 5-over 145, with 70 players getting through to the weekend.
Catlin earned 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour continues next week for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in Scotland.
2020 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|John Catlin
|-10
|67
|70
|69
|64
|270
|€199,750
|2
|Aaron Rai
|-8
|65
|70
|67
|70
|272
|€129,250
|T3
|Maverick Antcliff
|-7
|70
|65
|68
|70
|273
|€66,387.50
|T3
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-7
|68
|70
|66
|69
|273
|€66,387.50
|T5
|Joakim Lagergren
|-6
|70
|66
|71
|67
|274
|€45,472.50
|T5
|Oscar Lengden
|-6
|67
|71
|66
|70
|274
|€45,472.50
|T7
|Lucas Herbert
|-5
|71
|67
|67
|70
|275
|€30,315
|T7
|Jordan Smith
|-5
|65
|71
|70
|69
|275
|€30,315
|T7
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|63
|275
|€30,315
|10
|Adrian Meronk
|-4
|71
|69
|70
|66
|276
|€23,500
|T11
|Justin Harding
|-3
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|€20,249.17
|T11
|Scott Hend
|-3
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|€20,249.17
|T11
|Joost Luiten
|-3
|71
|70
|69
|67
|277
|€20,249.17
|T14
|Richard Bland
|-2
|72
|67
|71
|68
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Laurie Canter
|-2
|73
|67
|68
|70
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Ewen Ferguson
|-2
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Daan Huizing
|-2
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Rikard Karlberg
|-2
|67
|75
|65
|71
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-2
|74
|71
|66
|67
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Ben Stow
|-2
|70
|75
|67
|66
|278
|€15,642.19
|T14
|Toby Tree
|-2
|66
|70
|69
|73
|278
|€15,642.19
|22
|Dean Burmester
|-1
|65
|71
|68
|75
|279
|€13,277.50
|T23
|Marcus Armitage
|PAR
|69
|71
|71
|69
|280
|€12,748.75
|T23
|Adri Arnaus
|PAR
|73
|69
|73
|65
|280
|€12,748.75
|T25
|Craig Howie
|1
|73
|71
|68
|69
|281
|€11,867.50
|T25
|Robert Rock
|1
|69
|67
|78
|67
|281
|€11,867.50
|T25
|Jason Scrivener
|1
|73
|69
|74
|65
|281
|€11,867.50
|T28
|Joachim Hansen
|2
|72
|72
|68
|70
|282
|€10,457.50
|T28
|Calum Hill
|2
|70
|70
|73
|69
|282
|€10,457.50
|T28
|Antoine Rozner
|2
|73
|72
|66
|71
|282
|€10,457.50
|T28
|Jack Senior
|2
|70
|73
|66
|73
|282
|€10,457.50
|T28
|Clément Sordet
|2
|70
|70
|74
|68
|282
|€10,457.50
|T33
|Richie Ramsay
|3
|71
|74
|68
|70
|283
|€9,223.75
|T33
|Matthew Southgate
|3
|74
|70
|73
|66
|283
|€9,223.75
|T35
|Alejandro Cañizares
|4
|71
|72
|71
|70
|284
|€8,254.38
|T35
|David Law
|4
|69
|69
|76
|70
|284
|€8,254.38
|T35
|Martin Simonsen
|4
|68
|75
|74
|67
|284
|€8,254.38
|T35
|Lars Van Meijel
|4
|71
|71
|73
|69
|284
|€8,254.38
|T39
|Steven Brown
|5
|71
|74
|71
|69
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Dave Coupland
|5
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Sean Crocker
|5
|72
|67
|74
|72
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Nacho Elvira
|5
|69
|71
|74
|71
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Oliver Farr
|5
|70
|70
|76
|69
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Jake Mcleod
|5
|70
|73
|74
|68
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Garrick Porteous
|5
|73
|71
|71
|70
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|5
|73
|72
|71
|69
|285
|€6,697.50
|T39
|Dale Whitnell
|5
|71
|72
|72
|70
|285
|€6,697.50
|T48
|George Coetzee
|6
|71
|73
|71
|71
|286
|€5,287.50
|T48
|Julien Guerrier
|6
|68
|70
|74
|74
|286
|€5,287.50
|T48
|Wilco Nienaber
|6
|70
|72
|72
|72
|286
|€5,287.50
|T51
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|7
|68
|74
|70
|75
|287
|€4,582.50
|T51
|Mathieu Fenasse
|7
|72
|72
|73
|70
|287
|€4,582.50
|T51
|Stephen Gallacher
|7
|67
|74
|70
|76
|287
|€4,582.50
|T54
|Wil Besseling
|8
|74
|71
|73
|70
|288
|€3,936.25
|T54
|Jonathan Caldwell
|8
|71
|70
|73
|74
|288
|€3,936.25
|T54
|Scott Jamieson
|8
|69
|76
|75
|68
|288
|€3,936.25
|T54
|Niklas Lemke
|8
|68
|74
|75
|71
|288
|€3,936.25
|T58
|Aaron Cockerill
|9
|75
|70
|71
|73
|289
|€3,583.75
|T58
|Max Schmitt
|9
|73
|72
|73
|71
|289
|€3,583.75
|T60
|James Morrison
|10
|72
|69
|73
|76
|290
|€3,290
|T60
|Mark Power (a)
|10
|74
|71
|73
|72
|290
|€0
|T60
|Darius Van Driel
|10
|73
|70
|75
|72
|290
|€3,290
|T60
|Romain Wattel
|10
|74
|71
|75
|70
|290
|€3,290
|T64
|Damien Mcgrane
|11
|70
|74
|75
|72
|291
|€2,996.25
|T64
|Shubhankar Sharma
|11
|72
|72
|76
|71
|291
|€2,996.25
|66
|James Sugrue (a)
|12
|67
|72
|73
|80
|292
|€0
|67
|Ross Mcgowan
|13
|73
|71
|76
|73
|293
|€2,820
|68
|Joël Stalter
|15
|74
|70
|74
|77
|295
|€2,702.50
|T69
|Richard Mcevoy
|16
|72
|72
|73
|79
|296
|€2,526.25
|T69
|Colm Moriarty
|16
|75
|69
|73
|79
|296
|€2,526.25