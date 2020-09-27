2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship purse is set for $4 million, with 74 professional players who complete four rounds at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic, earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship prize pool is at $720,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $436,000.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is headed by Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Long, Graeme McDowell and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week at 3-under 141 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is one of the strongest fields in golf this year.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $720,000

2. $436,000

3. $276,000

4. $196,000

5. $164,000

6. $145,000

7. $135,000

8. $125,000

9. $117,000

10. $109,000

11. $101,000

12. $93,000

13. $85,000

14. $77,000

15. $73,000

16. $69,000

17. $65,000

18. $61,000

19. $57,000

20. $53,000

21. $49,000

22. $45,000

23. $41,800

24. $38,600

25. $35,400

26. $32,200

27. $31,000

28. $29,800

29. $28,600

30. $27,400

31. $26,200

32. $25,000

33. $23,800

34. $22,800

35. $21,800

36. $20,800

37. $19,800

38. $19,000

39. $18,200

40. $17,400

41. $16,600

42. $15,800

43. $15,000

44. $14,200

45. $13,400

46. $12,600

47. $11,800

48. $11,160

49. $10,600

50. $10,280

51. $10,040

52. $9,800

53. $9,640

54. $9,480

55. $9,400

56. $9,320

57. $9,240

58. $9,160

59. $9,080

60. $9,000

61. $8,920

62. $8,840

63. $8,760

64. $8,680

65. $8,600

66. $8,520

67. $8,440

68. $8,360

69. $8,280

70. $8,200

71. $8,120

72. $8,040

73. $7,960

74. $7,880

