Looking to purchase a golf simulator for indoor golf? Here’s why you should order now

If you've had your eye on a golf simulator -- either starting with lockdown or going back even further than that -- then you've probably realized that the current times have made at-home indoor golf more popular than ever. You can play world-class courses in the comfort of your home, and you can work on your game with a virtual range that can take you almost anywhere you desire.

Golf simulators like Skytrak, Flightscope Mevo+, Optishot and even higher-end products from Foresight Sports and TruGolf have been flying off the shelves.

So, if you've been looking to buy a golf simulator or you're thinking about buying a golf simulator in time for the holiday season or to play golf during the winter, you should strongly consider ordering them now, and here's why.

If you check out our friends at Rain or Shine Golf and look at pretty much any of their golf simulators for sale -- either by itself or as a package -- you're going to notice there's a long lag time between when you purchase a golf simulator and when you'll get it at your home or place of business.

(DISCLOSURE: Golf News Net is a member of Rain or Shine Golf's affiliate program, and we may earn a percentage of sales from purchases made through our links.)

In particular, Skytrak and Flightscope Mevo+ orders are taking anywhere from 10-12 weeks -- yes, weeks -- to fulfill. They can't make them fast enough to meet demand.

That means you're going to be waiting as long as three months from when you order your simulator to when you'll get it. Since this is the end of September, you're going to be pushing it to get a golf simulator in your hands by Christmas or the New Year. Wait even longer, and you might miss your window to get one for the start of prime indoor golf season in the winter for the Northern Hemisphere.

However, if you're looking to get a golf simulator ASAP and not particularly worried about having every single feature and upgrade you might get with higher-end products, the OptiShot 2 simulator is freely available right now without delay. Again, you won't get as many features with it, and it's not quite as advanced as other golf simulators, but you can get started with one and find out what you need to know for when you're ready to upgrade.

Of all golf off-seasons, this is probably the best one to make a move and get a golf simulator. With some uncertainty about winter golf and on-course safety, it's a great excuse to fit this into your budget and be able to enjoy golf indoors for years to come.