2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship is the third PGA Tour event of the season, with the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic being played with a 2021 Masters spot on the line.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds in a rescheduled version of what's normally an opposite-field event.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday and Friday with live golf action from the DR. NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV times and schedule.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern