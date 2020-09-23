2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, taking on Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from the DR.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the PGA Tour's new season and take home the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel or NBC, with three hours of coverage airing each day.

Golf Channel and NBC broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Holes is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold. ESPN+ subscribers get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

NBC broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27