2020 US Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 US Open purse is set for $12.5 million, with 60 professional players (out of 61 qualifying players) who complete four rounds at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course in Mamaroneck, N.Y., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Open prize pool is at $2,250,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,350,000.

The US Open field is headed by Matthew Wolff, Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and there was a 36-hole cut made this week at 6-over 146 or better. A total of 61 players made the cut, with one amateur player getting to the weekend.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every PGA Tour member who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner, as this is one of the strongest fields in golf this year.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the 2021 Masters, the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions, 2021 The Players Championship and the 2021 PGA Championship.

2020 US Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout