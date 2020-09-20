2020 US Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Bryson DeChambeau, who picked up his first major title in a runaway at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

DeChambeau became the first player since Jack Fleck in 1955 to become the US Open champion as the only player to shoot under par in the final round. He shot 3-under 67 on Sunday to win by six shots over Matthew Wolff on 6-under 274.

Louis Oosthuizen finished alone in third on 2-over total, two shots behind Wolff, who shot 75 after carrying a two-stroke lead into the final round of the second men's major of the year.

DeChambeau won the $2,250,000 winner's share of the $12,500,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

DeChambeau earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which boosts his world ranking.

DeChambeau also earned 600 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 61 players, including one amateur, finished the tournament, which was the second event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic.

2020 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details