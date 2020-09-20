Page 1 of 2

The 2020 Pure Insurance Championship purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $330,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Pure Insurance Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk and Ernie Els.

It's the ninth event of the new season, with 81 players taking on the Pebble Beach Golf Links in this unique event. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Pure Insurance Championship will be played over three days from Friday through Sunday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2021. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2021, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2020 Pure Insurance Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

1. $330,000

2. $193,600

3. $158,400

4. $132,000

5. $105,600

6. $88,000

7. $79,200

8. $70,400

9. $61,600

10. $57,200

11. $52,800

12. $48,400

13. $44,000

14. $41,800

15. $39,600

16. $37,400

17. $35,200

18. $33,000

19. $31,020

20. $29,040

21. $27,280

22. $25,520

23. $24,200

24. $23,100

25. $22,000

26. $20,900

27. $20,020

28. $19,140

29. $18,260

30. $17,380

31. $16,500

32. $15,840

33. $15,180

34. $14,520

35. $13,860

36. $13,200

37. $12,540

38. $12,100

39. $11,660

40. $11,220

41. $10,780

42. $10,340

43. $9,900

44. $9,460

45. $9,020

46. $8,580

47. $8,140

48. $7,700

49. $7,260

50. $6,820

51. $6,380

52. $5,940

53. $5,500

54. $5,280

55. $5,060

56. $4,840

57. $4,620

58. $4,400

59. $4,180

60. $3,960

61. $3,740

62. $3,520

63. $3,300

64. $3,080

65. $2,860

66. $2,640

67. $2,420

68. $2,200

69. $2,068

70. $1,936

71. $1,804

72. $1,672

73. $1,540

74. $1,452

75. $1,364

76. $1,276

77. $1,188

78. $1,100

