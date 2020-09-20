2020 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2020 Pure Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/20/2020 at 7:32 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jim Furyk, who earned his second PGA Tour Champions win with a playoff victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Furyk and Jerry Kelly finished regulation on 12-under 204, forcing a playoff back on the par-5 18th along the Monterey peninsula. Furyk made birdie 4 on the extra hole, while Kelly made par to finish in second place.

Ernie Els finished alone in third place on 11-under total

Furyk won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

Pure Insurance Championship recap notes

Furyk wins his second PGA Tour Champions title, continuing to make a big splash in his early starts on the circuit.

The money Furyk -- and every player in the field -- earned 330,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The PGA Tour Champions continues from Oct. 9-11 with the SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.

2020 Pure Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jim Furyk -12 64 73 67 204 $330,000
2 Jerry Kelly -12 71 68 65 204 $193,600
3 Ernie Els -11 65 70 70 205 $158,400
T4 Mike Weir -9 73 65 69 207 $117,950
T4 Retief Goosen -9 69 68 70 207 $117,950
T6 Robert Karlsson -8 69 72 67 208 $83,600
T6 Steve Flesch -8 70 69 69 208 $83,600
T8 Kent Jones -7 68 73 68 209 $66,200
T8 Bernhard Langer -7 68 73 68 209 $66,200
T10 Kevin Sutherland -6 68 71 71 210 $50,600
T10 Marco Dawson -6 70 70 70 210 $50,600
T10 Gene Sauers -6 68 71 71 210 $50,600
T10 Cameron Beckman -6 65 72 73 210 $50,600
T14 Tim Herron -5 70 74 67 211 $38,500
T14 Woody Austin -5 74 69 68 211 $38,500
T14 K.J. Choi -5 71 71 69 211 $38,500
T14 Doug Barron -5 66 73 72 211 $38,500
T18 Vijay Singh -4 71 71 70 212 $27,500
T18 Scott Dunlap -4 70 71 71 212 $27,500
T18 Tim Petrovic -4 71 70 71 212 $27,500
T18 Scott Parel -4 68 72 72 212 $27,500
T18 Paul Broadhurst -4 71 69 72 212 $27,500
T18 Stephen Leaney -4 65 72 75 212 $27,500
T18 Fred Couples -4 70 67 75 212 $27,500
T25 Jesper Parnevik -3 72 73 68 213 $19,617
T25 Brandt Jobe -3 75 67 71 213 $19,617
T25 Billy Andrade -3 69 72 72 213 $19,617
T25 Scott Verplank -3 70 70 73 213 $19,617
T25 Jay Haas -3 71 69 73 213 $19,617
T25 Dicky Pride -3 66 70 77 213 $19,617
T31 Tom Byrum -2 74 70 70 214 $15,180
T31 Lee Janzen -2 73 73 68 214 $15,180
T31 Kirk Triplett -2 75 72 67 214 $15,180
T31 David Toms -2 68 73 73 214 $15,180
T31 Rod Pampling -2 75 74 65 214 $15,180
T36 Russ Cochran -1 74 70 71 215 $12,144
T36 Mark O'Meara -1 73 70 72 215 $12,144
T36 Paul Goydos -1 72 72 71 215 $12,144
T36 Ken Tanigawa -1 77 69 69 215 $12,144
T36 Miguel Angel Furyk -1 69 73 73 215 $12,144
T41 Jeff Sluman E 71 74 71 216 $10,340
T41 David McKenzie E 73 72 71 216 $10,340
T41 John Huston E 71 79 66 216 $10,340
44 Glen Day 1 71 72 74 217 $9,460
T45 Jeff Maggert 2 70 75 73 218 $8,360
T45 Mark Brooks 2 72 71 75 218 $8,360
T45 Paul Stankowski 2 71 75 72 218 $8,360
T45 Duffy Waldorf 2 76 72 70 218 $8,360
T49 Joey Sindelar 3 74 70 75 219 $7,040
T49 Larry Mize 3 71 78 70 219 $7,040
T51 Robin Byrd 4 68 76 76 220 $5,775
T51 Billy Mayfair 4 71 71 78 220 $5,775
T51 Esteban Toledo 4 74 72 74 220 $5,775
T51 Tom Kite 4 76 72 72 220 $5,775
T55 Colin Montgomerie 5 72 73 76 221 $4,730
T55 Ken Duke 5 72 74 75 221 $4,730
T55 Steve Jones 5 72 75 74 221 $4,730
T55 Dudley Hart 5 74 73 74 221 $4,730
T59 Corey Pavin 6 72 73 77 222 $3,850
T59 Rocco Mediate 6 74 74 74 222 $3,850
T59 Brad Faxon 6 75 74 73 222 $3,850
T59 Willie Wood 6 75 76 71 222 $3,850
T63 Chris DiMarco 7 77 69 77 223 $3,080
T63 Tom Pernice Jr 7 76 73 74 223 $3,080
T63 Olin Browne 7 78 73 72 223 $3,080
T66 Wes Short Jr. 8 73 75 76 224 $2,253
T66 Stephen Ames 8 76 72 76 224 $2,253
T66 Carlos Franco 8 78 72 74 224 $2,253
T66 Joe Durant 8 73 77 74 224 $2,253
T66 Fred Funk 8 73 78 73 224 $2,253
71 Steve Pate 10 73 74 79 226 $1,804
T72 Darren Clarke 11 71 75 81 227 $1,555
T72 Shane Bertsch 11 74 75 78 227 $1,555
T72 Brett Quigley 11 76 76 75 227 $1,555
75 Dan Forsman 12 77 73 78 228 $1,364
T76 Frank Lickliter II 13 75 74 80 229 $1,232
T76 Scott McCarron 13 73 81 75 229 $1,232
78 David Frost 18 70 84 80 234 $1,100

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!