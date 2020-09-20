2020 Portugal Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Portugal Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/20/2020 at 8:06 pm
The 2020 Portugal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who won for the first time on the European Tour with a big win at Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort in Óbidos, Portugal.

Higgo won by a shot over Pep Angles, shooting a final-round 65 to finish on 19-under 269 to pick up the stunning win and become the second-consecutive South African winner on the European Tour.

Andrew Wilson and George Higgo finished tied for third at 15 under par.

Higgo won the €78,812 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Portugal Open recap notes

Higgo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the third tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 146, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

Higgo earned 168 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Northern Ireland.

2020 Portugal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Garrick Higgo -19 68 70 66 65 269 €78,812
2 Pep Angles -18 72 66 66 66 270 €50,996
T3 George Higgo -15 69 70 68 66 273 €26,193.40
T3 Andrew Wilson -15 69 67 71 66 273 €26,193.40
T5 Jens Dantorp -14 70 70 67 67 274 €17,941.32
T5 Carlos Pigem -14 67 71 68 68 274 €17,941.32
T7 Vitor Lopes -13 65 71 67 72 275 €12,749
T7 Jonathan Thomson -13 73 67 71 64 275 €12,749
T9 Maverick Antcliff -12 70 70 66 70 276 €9,828.32
T9 Jordan Wrisdale -12 72 68 66 70 276 €9,828.32
T11 Julien Brun -11 70 72 67 68 277 €7,989.37
T11 Todd Clements -11 73 70 69 65 277 €7,989.37
T11 Ashton Turner -11 70 69 67 71 277 €7,989.37
T14 Harry Ellis -10 70 70 69 69 278 €6,675.84
T14 Chase Hanna -10 70 69 69 70 278 €6,675.84
T14 Oliver Lindell -10 74 68 70 66 278 €6,675.84
T14 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -10 69 74 68 67 278 €6,675.84
T18 David Boote -9 69 72 66 72 279 €5,501.39
T18 Pedro Figueiredo -9 71 73 70 65 279 €5,501.39
T18 Matt Ford -9 74 69 72 64 279 €5,501.39
T18 Nathan Kimsey -9 69 67 72 71 279 €5,501.39
T18 Gudmundur Kristjansson -9 69 72 69 69 279 €5,501.39
T18 Niklas Norgaard Møller -9 72 71 68 68 279 €5,501.39
T24 Aaron Cockerill -8 72 71 64 73 280 €4,751.90
T24 Björn Hellgren -8 74 69 68 69 280 €4,751.90
T24 Roope Kakko -8 69 69 72 70 280 €4,751.90
T24 Ricardo Santos -8 68 74 71 67 280 €4,751.90
T28 Stephen Ferreira -7 71 71 69 70 281 €4,195.58
T28 Alexander Knappe -7 68 71 69 73 281 €4,195.58
T28 Christopher Mivis -7 70 72 69 70 281 €4,195.58
T28 Martin Simonsen -7 75 69 70 67 281 €4,195.58
T32 Damien Perrier -6 67 73 69 73 282 €3,708.80
T32 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -6 69 75 70 68 282 €3,708.80
T32 Julian Suri -6 68 77 70 67 282 €3,708.80
T35 Hinrich Arkenau -5 74 70 71 68 283 €3,112.74
T35 Ricardo Gouveia -5 69 76 68 70 283 €3,112.74
T35 Frederic Lacroix -5 71 74 70 68 283 €3,112.74
T35 Richard Mansell -5 73 72 68 70 283 €3,112.74
T35 Alfie Plant -5 70 71 69 73 283 €3,112.74
T35 Benjamin Poke -5 75 71 68 69 283 €3,112.74
T35 Christopher Sahlstrom -5 70 72 73 68 283 €3,112.74
T42 Christofer Blomstrand -4 72 69 71 72 284 €2,457.08
T42 Jamie Donaldson -4 70 67 73 74 284 €2,457.08
T42 Mathieu Fenasse -4 73 71 67 73 284 €2,457.08
T42 Dominic Foos -4 69 71 70 74 284 €2,457.08
T42 Nicolai Kristensen -4 75 71 69 69 284 €2,457.08
T42 Ross Mcgowan -4 73 69 70 72 284 €2,457.08
T42 Bradley Moore -4 73 72 70 69 284 €2,457.08
T49 Tomás Bessa -3 72 74 72 67 285 €1,947.12
T49 Jens Fahrbring -3 72 74 68 71 285 €1,947.12
T49 Federico Maccario -3 74 69 70 72 285 €1,947.12
T49 Santiago Tarrio -3 72 71 76 66 285 €1,947.12
T53 Pelle Edberg -2 73 73 72 68 286 €1,512.50
T53 Rhys Enoch -2 73 71 70 72 286 €1,512.50
T53 Philip Eriksson -2 72 69 74 71 286 €1,512.50
T53 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño -2 72 71 71 72 286 €1,512.50
T53 Scott Fernandez -2 76 69 73 68 286 €1,512.50
T53 Bradley Neil -2 71 73 70 72 286 €1,512.50
T53 Pedro Oriol -2 74 70 74 68 286 €1,512.50
T53 Marcel Siem -2 70 71 70 75 286 €1,512.50
T61 Hurly Long -1 74 72 69 72 287 €1,228.54
T61 Marco Penge -1 74 72 70 71 287 €1,228.54
T61 Bernd Ritthammer -1 70 74 70 73 287 €1,228.54
T61 Henric Sturehed -1 70 76 73 68 287 €1,228.54
T65 Raphaël De Sousa E 72 74 71 71 288 €1,019.92
T65 Nicolai Højgaard E 73 73 73 69 288 €1,019.92
T65 Gary King E 69 75 72 72 288 €1,019.92
T65 Robin Petersson E 74 70 72 72 288 €1,019.92
T65 Euan Walker E 73 71 72 72 288 €1,019.92
T70 Grégory Bourdy 1 76 70 71 72 289 €792.61
T70 Kristian Krogh Johannessen 1 73 71 72 73 289 €792.61
T70 Martin Ovesen 1 75 71 70 73 289 €792.61
73 Daniel Young 2 70 74 72 74 290 €744
T74 Enrico Di Nitto 3 73 73 71 74 291 €738
T74 Stuart Manley 3 73 71 73 74 291 €738
T74 Jesper Sandborg 3 70 76 70 75 291 €738
77 Aron Zemmer 5 70 71 77 75 293 €732

