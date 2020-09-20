2020 Portugal Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Portugal Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who won for the first time on the European Tour with a big win at Royal Óbidos Spa & Golf Resort in Óbidos, Portugal.

Higgo won by a shot over Pep Angles, shooting a final-round 65 to finish on 19-under 269 to pick up the stunning win and become the second-consecutive South African winner on the European Tour.

Andrew Wilson and George Higgo finished tied for third at 15 under par.

Higgo won the €78,812 winner's share of the €500,000 purse.

Portugal Open recap notes

Higgo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the third tournament since the UK Swing wasn't particularly strong, but it will help his ranking.

This week the cut was made at 2-over 146, with 77 players getting through to the weekend.

Higgo earned 168 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour continues next week for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Northern Ireland.

2020 Portugal Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details