2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is headlined by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Henrik Stenson.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in a rescheduled slot, upgraded to a full-allocation FedEx Cup event to be the only event of the week with the cancelled Ryder Cup.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Isidro Benitez

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Ryan Blaum

Jason Bohn

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Chad Campbell

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Alex Cejka

Kevin Chappell

Daniel Chopra

Corey Conners

Ben Cook

Ben Crane

Brian Davis

Brendon de Jonge

Graham DeLaet

Thomas Detry

Roberto Díaz

Matt Every

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Luke Graboyes

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Juan Jose Guerra

Fabián Gómez

Bill Haas

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Gavin Hall

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Kramer Hickok

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Sam Horsfield

Beau Hossler

Charles Howell III

Mackenzie Hughes

Richard S. Johnson

Matt Jones

Michael Kartrude

Joohyung Kim

Michael Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Kelly Kraft

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

David Lingmerth

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Graeme McDowell

Parker McLachlin

George McNeill

John Merrick

Keith Mitchell

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Marcel Olivares

Rob Oppenheim

Matt Oshrine

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Carl Pettersson

D.A. Points

Seamus Power

Dicky Pride

Willy Pumarol

Ted Purdy

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Sam Ryder

Julio Santos

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Hiram Silfa

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Shawn Stefani

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Justin Suh

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Kristoffer Ventura

Johnson Wagner

Vincent Whaley

Tim Wilkinson

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field