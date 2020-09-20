2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field is headlined by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Henrik Stenson.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in a rescheduled slot, upgraded to a full-allocation FedEx Cup event to be the only event of the week with the cancelled Ryder Cup.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $4 million purse, with one of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Isidro Benitez
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Blaum
- Jason Bohn
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Chad Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Alex Cejka
- Kevin Chappell
- Daniel Chopra
- Corey Conners
- Ben Cook
- Ben Crane
- Brian Davis
- Brendon de Jonge
- Graham DeLaet
- Thomas Detry
- Roberto Díaz
- Matt Every
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Luke Graboyes
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Juan Jose Guerra
- Fabián Gómez
- Bill Haas
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Gavin Hall
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Kramer Hickok
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Sam Horsfield
- Beau Hossler
- Charles Howell III
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Richard S. Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Michael Kartrude
- Joohyung Kim
- Michael Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Kelly Kraft
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- David Lingmerth
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Graeme McDowell
- Parker McLachlin
- George McNeill
- John Merrick
- Keith Mitchell
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Marcel Olivares
- Rob Oppenheim
- Matt Oshrine
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Carl Pettersson
- D.A. Points
- Seamus Power
- Dicky Pride
- Willy Pumarol
- Ted Purdy
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Sam Ryder
- Julio Santos
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Hiram Silfa
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Shawn Stefani
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Justin Suh
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kristoffer Ventura
- Johnson Wagner
- Vincent Whaley
- Tim Wilkinson
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship field
- 43. Henrik Stenson