2020 Cambia Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
LPGA Tour

2020 Cambia Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/20/2020 at 7:47 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Georgia Hall, who prevailed in a playoff over Ashleigh Buhai at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

Hall and Buhai finished at 12-under 204, heading to a playoff by a shot over Moriya Jutanugarn and Yealimi Noh. In the playoff, Hall and Buhai both made par 4 on the 18th hole.

Playing the first hole for the second playoff hole, Hole made par 4, while Buhai made bogey to lose.

This event was shortened to 54 holes from an originally scheduled 72 holes because of dangerous air quality in the Portland area due to raging wildfires in the state.

Hall won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Cambia Portland Classic recap notes

Hall picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic just outside of Atlantic City from Oct. 1-4.

2020 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Georgia Hall -12 70 66 68 204 $262,500
2 Ashleigh Buhai -12 71 68 65 204 $152,337
T3 Moriya Jutanugarn -11 70 68 67 205 $97,999
T3 Yealimi Noh -11 67 69 69 205 $97,999
T5 Robynn Ree -10 71 69 66 206 $45,098
T5 Inbee Park -10 70 70 66 206 $45,098
T5 Caroline Masson -10 67 73 66 206 $45,098
T5 Mariah Stackhouse -10 69 70 67 206 $45,098
T5 Cheyenne Knight -10 69 69 68 206 $45,098
T5 Jasmine Suwannapura -10 68 70 68 206 $45,098
T5 Mel Reid -10 67 65 74 206 $45,098
T12 Danielle Kang -9 72 70 65 207 $25,854
T12 Yu Liu -9 69 71 67 207 $25,854
T12 Lizette Salas -9 69 70 68 207 $25,854
T12 Amy Yang -9 69 66 72 207 $25,854
T12 Hannah Green -9 66 68 73 207 $25,854
T17 Angela Stanford -8 71 68 69 208 $19,984
T17 Angel Yin -8 70 68 70 208 $19,984
T17 Chella Choi -8 69 68 71 208 $19,984
T17 Celine Boutier -8 69 67 72 208 $19,984
T17 Amy Olson -8 67 68 73 208 $19,984
T22 Eun-Hee Ji -7 70 71 68 209 $17,515
T22 Emma Talley -7 70 70 69 209 $17,515
T24 Kelly Tan -6 74 70 66 210 $15,638
T24 Jennifer Song -6 73 67 70 210 $15,638
T24 Sophia Popov -6 71 69 70 210 $15,638
T24 Hinako Shibuno -6 71 69 70 210 $15,638
T28 Mi Hyang Hall -5 75 67 69 211 $12,606
T28 Christina Kim -5 73 69 69 211 $12,606
T28 Austin Ernst -5 72 70 69 211 $12,606
T28 Ilhee Hall -5 72 69 70 211 $12,606
T28 Leona Maguire -5 71 69 71 211 $12,606
T28 Maria Fassi -5 70 69 72 211 $12,606
T28 Gaby Lopez -5 67 69 75 211 $12,606
T35 Matilda Castren -4 73 69 70 212 $9,460
T35 Charlotte Thomas -4 71 71 70 212 $9,460
T35 Alana Uriell -4 71 71 70 212 $9,460
T35 Sarah Schmelzel -4 72 69 71 212 $9,460
T35 Gigi Stoll -4 71 70 71 212 $9,460
T35 Perrine Delacour -4 69 72 71 212 $9,460
T35 Carlota Ciganda -4 71 68 73 212 $9,460
T42 Minjee Hall -3 70 74 69 213 $6,867
T42 Alena Sharp -3 71 72 70 213 $6,867
T42 Jennifer Chang -3 69 74 70 213 $6,867
T42 Lydia Ko -3 73 69 71 213 $6,867
T42 Dottie Ardina -3 70 72 71 213 $6,867
T42 Andrea Hall -3 70 72 71 213 $6,867
T42 Kristen Gillman -3 71 70 72 213 $6,867
T42 Azahara Munoz -3 68 72 73 213 $6,867
T42 Pornanong Phatlum -3 68 72 73 213 $6,867
T51 Mina Harigae -2 73 71 70 214 $5,004
T51 Sarah Kemp -2 73 71 70 214 $5,004
T51 Bronte Law -2 71 73 70 214 $5,004
T51 Anna Nordqvist -2 72 71 71 214 $5,004
T51 Mirim Hall -2 70 73 71 214 $5,004
T51 Mo Martin -2 68 74 72 214 $5,004
T51 Esther Hall -2 70 71 73 214 $5,004
T51 Megan Khang -2 73 67 74 214 $5,004
T51 Jeong Eun Hall -2 73 67 74 214 $5,004
T60 Lauren Coughlin -1 73 71 71 215 $4,045
T60 Cydney Clanton -1 66 77 72 215 $4,045
T60 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 70 71 74 215 $4,045
T60 Brittany Lincicome -1 70 71 74 215 $4,045
T64 Wichanee Meechai E 73 71 72 216 $3,628
T64 Lauren Stephenson E 71 72 73 216 $3,628
T64 Linnea Johansson E 71 72 73 216 $3,628
T64 Madelene Sagstrom E 74 68 74 216 $3,628
T64 Bianca Pagdanganan E 70 72 74 216 $3,628
T64 Jodi Ewart Shadoff E 74 65 77 216 $3,628
T70 Tiffany Joh 1 74 70 73 217 $3,274
T70 Juli Inkster 1 74 70 73 217 $3,274
T70 Ryann O'Toole 1 73 70 74 217 $3,274
T70 Peiyun Chien 1 72 71 74 217 $3,274
T74 Jaye Marie Green 2 74 70 74 218 $3,150
T74 Haru Nomura 2 74 70 74 218 $3,150
T76 Isi Gabsa 3 71 73 75 219 $3,072
T76 Casey Danielson 3 69 75 75 219 $3,072
T78 Kendall Dye 4 75 69 76 220 $2,975
T78 Maia Schechter 4 73 71 76 220 $2,975
T78 Laetitia Beck 4 72 72 76 220 $2,975

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!