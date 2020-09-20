2020 Cambia Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Georgia Hall, who prevailed in a playoff over Ashleigh Buhai at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.
Hall and Buhai finished at 12-under 204, heading to a playoff by a shot over Moriya Jutanugarn and Yealimi Noh. In the playoff, Hall and Buhai both made par 4 on the 18th hole.
Playing the first hole for the second playoff hole, Hole made par 4, while Buhai made bogey to lose.
This event was shortened to 54 holes from an originally scheduled 72 holes because of dangerous air quality in the Portland area due to raging wildfires in the state.
Hall won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
Cambia Portland Classic recap notes
Hall picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.
This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final round.
The LPGA Tour continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic just outside of Atlantic City from Oct. 1-4.
2020 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Georgia Hall
|-12
|70
|66
|68
|204
|$262,500
|2
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-12
|71
|68
|65
|204
|$152,337
|T3
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-11
|70
|68
|67
|205
|$97,999
|T3
|Yealimi Noh
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|205
|$97,999
|T5
|Robynn Ree
|-10
|71
|69
|66
|206
|$45,098
|T5
|Inbee Park
|-10
|70
|70
|66
|206
|$45,098
|T5
|Caroline Masson
|-10
|67
|73
|66
|206
|$45,098
|T5
|Mariah Stackhouse
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$45,098
|T5
|Cheyenne Knight
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$45,098
|T5
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|206
|$45,098
|T5
|Mel Reid
|-10
|67
|65
|74
|206
|$45,098
|T12
|Danielle Kang
|-9
|72
|70
|65
|207
|$25,854
|T12
|Yu Liu
|-9
|69
|71
|67
|207
|$25,854
|T12
|Lizette Salas
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$25,854
|T12
|Amy Yang
|-9
|69
|66
|72
|207
|$25,854
|T12
|Hannah Green
|-9
|66
|68
|73
|207
|$25,854
|T17
|Angela Stanford
|-8
|71
|68
|69
|208
|$19,984
|T17
|Angel Yin
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$19,984
|T17
|Chella Choi
|-8
|69
|68
|71
|208
|$19,984
|T17
|Celine Boutier
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|208
|$19,984
|T17
|Amy Olson
|-8
|67
|68
|73
|208
|$19,984
|T22
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$17,515
|T22
|Emma Talley
|-7
|70
|70
|69
|209
|$17,515
|T24
|Kelly Tan
|-6
|74
|70
|66
|210
|$15,638
|T24
|Jennifer Song
|-6
|73
|67
|70
|210
|$15,638
|T24
|Sophia Popov
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$15,638
|T24
|Hinako Shibuno
|-6
|71
|69
|70
|210
|$15,638
|T28
|Mi Hyang Hall
|-5
|75
|67
|69
|211
|$12,606
|T28
|Christina Kim
|-5
|73
|69
|69
|211
|$12,606
|T28
|Austin Ernst
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$12,606
|T28
|Ilhee Hall
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$12,606
|T28
|Leona Maguire
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$12,606
|T28
|Maria Fassi
|-5
|70
|69
|72
|211
|$12,606
|T28
|Gaby Lopez
|-5
|67
|69
|75
|211
|$12,606
|T35
|Matilda Castren
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$9,460
|T35
|Charlotte Thomas
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$9,460
|T35
|Alana Uriell
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|212
|$9,460
|T35
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-4
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$9,460
|T35
|Gigi Stoll
|-4
|71
|70
|71
|212
|$9,460
|T35
|Perrine Delacour
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$9,460
|T35
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$9,460
|T42
|Minjee Hall
|-3
|70
|74
|69
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Alena Sharp
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Jennifer Chang
|-3
|69
|74
|70
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Lydia Ko
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Dottie Ardina
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Andrea Hall
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Kristen Gillman
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Azahara Munoz
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$6,867
|T42
|Pornanong Phatlum
|-3
|68
|72
|73
|213
|$6,867
|T51
|Mina Harigae
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Sarah Kemp
|-2
|73
|71
|70
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Bronte Law
|-2
|71
|73
|70
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Anna Nordqvist
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Mirim Hall
|-2
|70
|73
|71
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Mo Martin
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Esther Hall
|-2
|70
|71
|73
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Megan Khang
|-2
|73
|67
|74
|214
|$5,004
|T51
|Jeong Eun Hall
|-2
|73
|67
|74
|214
|$5,004
|T60
|Lauren Coughlin
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$4,045
|T60
|Cydney Clanton
|-1
|66
|77
|72
|215
|$4,045
|T60
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-1
|70
|71
|74
|215
|$4,045
|T60
|Brittany Lincicome
|-1
|70
|71
|74
|215
|$4,045
|T64
|Wichanee Meechai
|E
|73
|71
|72
|216
|$3,628
|T64
|Lauren Stephenson
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$3,628
|T64
|Linnea Johansson
|E
|71
|72
|73
|216
|$3,628
|T64
|Madelene Sagstrom
|E
|74
|68
|74
|216
|$3,628
|T64
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|E
|70
|72
|74
|216
|$3,628
|T64
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|E
|74
|65
|77
|216
|$3,628
|T70
|Tiffany Joh
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$3,274
|T70
|Juli Inkster
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$3,274
|T70
|Ryann O'Toole
|1
|73
|70
|74
|217
|$3,274
|T70
|Peiyun Chien
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$3,274
|T74
|Jaye Marie Green
|2
|74
|70
|74
|218
|$3,150
|T74
|Haru Nomura
|2
|74
|70
|74
|218
|$3,150
|T76
|Isi Gabsa
|3
|71
|73
|75
|219
|$3,072
|T76
|Casey Danielson
|3
|69
|75
|75
|219
|$3,072
|T78
|Kendall Dye
|4
|75
|69
|76
|220
|$2,975
|T78
|Maia Schechter
|4
|73
|71
|76
|220
|$2,975
|T78
|Laetitia Beck
|4
|72
|72
|76
|220
|$2,975