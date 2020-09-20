2020 Cambia Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Georgia Hall, who prevailed in a playoff over Ashleigh Buhai at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

Hall and Buhai finished at 12-under 204, heading to a playoff by a shot over Moriya Jutanugarn and Yealimi Noh. In the playoff, Hall and Buhai both made par 4 on the 18th hole.

Playing the first hole for the second playoff hole, Hole made par 4, while Buhai made bogey to lose.

This event was shortened to 54 holes from an originally scheduled 72 holes because of dangerous air quality in the Portland area due to raging wildfires in the state.

Hall won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Cambia Portland Classic recap notes

Hall picks up the win in the seventh LPGA Tour event back since more than four months off from competition. This event was originally scheduled for the season.

This week the cut was made at even-par 144 or better, with 80 players getting through to the final round.

The LPGA Tour continues next week with the ShopRite LPGA Classic just outside of Atlantic City from Oct. 1-4.

2020 Cambia Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

