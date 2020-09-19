The 2020 Cambia Portland Classic purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Cambia Portland Classic field is headed by Hannah Green, Amy Olson and Georgia Hall.

This is the seventh event in the return of the LPGA Tour since the global pandemic halted the season. This is a 54-hole event that was planned for earlier in the year and was reduced to 54 holes because of unsafe conditions with wildfires in the state.

The event is played this year at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 70 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Drive On Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2020 Cambia Portland Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout