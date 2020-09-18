US Open holes-in-one: A history of aces in the national championship

In the history of the US Open, there have been 47 known holes-in-one dating back to the first US Open in 1895.

With the tournament changing host venues every year, the number of holes-in-one is a reflection of certain holes at certain host venues likely to concede an ace.

For example, Oak Hill Country Club's sixth hole on the East Course gave up four aces on the same day in the second round in 1989, a US Open record that's not likely to fall anytime soon.

However, Pebble Beach Golf Links has been home to the most holes-in-one in US Open history. It has seen eight US Open holes-in-one, spread between the fifth, seventh and 12th holes. There hasn't been a US Open ace on the 17th hole.

Baltusrol in New Jersey, host to seven US Opens, has given up six aces.

Despite all of these records, we actually don't know the full number of aces in US Open history.

Holes-in-one at the US Open