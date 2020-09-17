2020 US Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 US Open purse is set for $12.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,250,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Open field is headed by Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the second men's major of the year and the first September US Open in more than 100 years.

The 144-player field is an invitational event this year on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the first of a six-major season on the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut.

The event is played this year at Winged Foot Golf Club's West Course in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

This is the second PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2020-2021 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2021 Masters and 2021 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

